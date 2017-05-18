News By Tag
Insurance Brokers Group Acquires Home Insurance Website to reach homeowners across the United States
Homeowners insurance rates continually rise, but who has time to shop for lower rates?
"One of the fastest growing means of buying insurance is the use of an insurance broker," said Espenschied. By specializing in the home insurance market, they look to capitalize on rising home insurance rates across the country.
"Insurance Brokers Group is an online personal and commercial insurance brokerage agency helping with shopping and buying insurance products from A-rated carriers across the country."
Searching individual insurance company websites is a time consuming and exhausting process. Insurance Brokers Group eliminates those problems by helping people identify the lowest insurance rates for their individual needs on their home, renters, condo, auto, life and business.
Insurance Brokers Group compares rates from across a wide array of insurers to provide individuals with fast and free quotes, along with options for coverage that feature low monthly payments. Those who purchase a policy enjoy the free RateGuard™ Assurance Program that monitors rates prior to the renewal date.
We are very excited to bring search specific websites like: http://HomeInsuranceBrokers.com to help consumers make the mind-numbing task of searching for affordable home insurance much easier.
Many people have the same insurance company for 10 years or more without checking for better rates. They don't understand the range of criteria that insurance companies utilize to establish rates for different types of insurance that can include the city or zip code in which a customer lives, their age, profitability of their business, and even their credit rating.
The acquisition of the new website domain by Insurance Brokers Group (https://insurancebrokersgroup.com/
About Insurance Brokers Group
Founded by John Espenschied, Insurance Brokers Group provides free, no obligation quotes for home, auto, life and business insurance. The agency is licensed to provide insurance from California to Florida from top insurers that include Progressive, Travelers, The Hartford, Safeco, Nationwide and more. For more information please visit: http://InsuranceBrokersGroup.com
Contact
Insurance Brokers Group
314-569-1010
***@myibg.com
