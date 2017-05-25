News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Portugal Property Show comes to Ireland!
The Portugal Property Show will be focusing on properties from Europe's best kept secret - The Algarve.
The 2017 Portugal Property Show will be focusing on properties from Europe's best kept secret - The Algarve. Ideal for those who are looking a holiday home or permanent move to a wonderful climate with one of the best levels of quality of life in the world.
The Portugal Property Show has a proven reputation for finding homes for those looking to move, retire or invest for rental income. We can help you find that beautiful Algarve villa with a pool and panoramic views, or choose from a large selection of apartments, luxury and country villas, as well as bank repossessions, resales and new build properties. Prices starting at €89,000, and mortgage rates as low at 1.75%.
We will be at 2 locations across 3 days and all events are FREE to attend.
Friday 26th May 2017 @ Thomond Park Rugby Stadium, 1978 Suite, Limerick, 10:00-20:00
Saturday 27th May 2017 @ Metropole Hotel, Ballroom, MacCurtain Street, Cork, 11:00-20:00
Sunday 28th May 2017 @ Metropole Hotel, Ballroom, MacCurtain Street, Cork, 11:00-20:00
The show follows on the success of 10 events held in 2016 which provided thousands of visitors with the opportunity to begin turning their dream of owning a second home into reality. This year we are building on that success by adding new venues to continue providing valuable information and advice to would be homeowners and investors.
Chris White, Founding Director of real estate agency Ideal Homes Portugal, and principle of the Portugal Property Show, comments,
"The Portugal Property Show is about bringing property experts with hands-on experience to people within Ireland who are considering buying a home overseas. We're on hand to talk through living abroad, whether attendees have questions about how much Portuguese they'll need to speak or even the price of milk in Spain, we can give them the information they need.
"Of course our experts are also on hand to answer the big questions, like how the purchase process works, where to find a good lawyer, how to obtain a fiscal number and so forth. The beauty of the Portugal Property Show is that it offers all of this information in one place."
Lifestyle will also be a key element of show, with everything from moving to learning the language through to opportunities to generate rental income. The shows authentic approach has proven successful in both assuring buyers of their property purchase and supporting those looking for a stress free new life aboard. Most importantly to understand and have transparency of the buying process, and feel confident in their decision today, and in the future
If a life in the sun is part of your future plans, don't miss this opportunity to get valuable information and advice on purchasing in Portugal. Contact us for your free ticket, or bring this invite with you.
Tickets are FREE and full details can be found at http://www.portugalpropertyshow.com or you can give us a call on +351 289 513 434.
Contact
Ideal Homes
***@idealhomesportugal.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 25, 2017