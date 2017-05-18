 
FreeHealtPrwessRelease.com launchs Targeted City, Targeted New Outlet PR marketing Service

FreeHealthPressRelease.com Believe PR should be a honest promotion tool for real business and truly professional. Any Spam or Scam PR should be discharged
 
 
TORONTO - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- www.FreeHealtPrwessRelease.com is going to trial launch their Targeted City, Targeted New Outlet, Targeted Business/Industry Press Release Service   For all FreeHealthNewsRelease.com's Fan and users. Also for Online Content Marketing beginners.

The News Release service  started on May 26, 2017 on fiverr.com. For more detail information please refer : https://www.fiverr.com/canadarcm

       About FreeHealthNewsRelease.com: FreeHealthNewsRelease.com is owned by SkyBLUE Cross Corp., which is a Complementary and Integrated Medicine consulting company based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Founded in 2006. SkyBlue Cross believe  Complementary and Integrated medicine as kind of Great Pyramids of medicine and health,  and many human being treasures of medicine  have been discovered and served  people in the world.

The Online project Administrators team of SkyBlue Cross has high standard of Industry  professional skill and Spirit. For example, they Believe News Release should be a honest promotion tool for real business and truly professional. Any Spam or Scam News Release should be discharged.

Free Health News Release website: Http:// www.FreeHealthNewsRelease.com

Contact
Maxwell Chan
SkyBlue Cross
***@freehealthpressrelease.com
End
Source:
Email:***@freehealthpressrelease.com
Tags:Free Press Release, Free Content Marketing
Industry:Home business
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
