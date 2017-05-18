FreeHealtPrwessRelease.com launchs Targeted City, Targeted New Outlet PR marketing Service

FreeHealthPressRelease.com Believe PR should be a honest promotion tool for real business and truly professional. Any Spam or Scam PR should be discharged

-- www.FreeHealtPrwessRelease.com is going to trial launch their Targeted City, Targeted New Outlet, Targeted Business/Industry Press Release Service For all FreeHealthNewsRelease.com's Fan and users. Also for Online Content Marketing beginners.The News Release service started on May 26, 2017 on fiverr.com. For more detail information please refer : https://www.fiverr.com/canadarcmAbout FreeHealthNewsRelease.com:FreeHealthNewsRelease.com is owned by SkyBLUE Cross Corp., which is a Complementary and Integrated Medicine consulting company based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Founded in 2006. SkyBlue Cross believe Complementary and Integrated medicine as kind of Great Pyramids of medicine and health, and many human being treasures of medicine have been discovered and served people in the world.The Online project Administrators team of SkyBlue Cross has high standard of Industry professional skill and Spirit. For example, they Believe News Release should be a honest promotion tool for real business and truly professional. Any Spam or Scam News Release should be discharged.Free Health News Release website: Http:// www.FreeHealthNewsRelease.com