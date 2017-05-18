 
News By Tag
* Panthers
* Nfl
* Towson
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918

Carolina Panthers Defensive End Ryan Delaire talks Gear, Nutrition and more on Like A Pro

 
 
Ryan Delaire
Ryan Delaire
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Panthers
Nfl
Towson

Industry:
Sports

Location:
Denver - Colorado - US

Subject:
Partnerships

DENVER - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Like A Pro, LLC has added several more NFL players to the platform recently, including Carolina Panthers Defensive End Ryan Delaire.  Like many NFL players, Ryan's route to the pros was far from typical. He speaks openly about his journey and all the hard work it has taken on Like A Pro.  Delaire played high school sports in Windsor, Connecticut where he was both a football and basketball standout.  On his profile he speaks about the decision to switch colleges, and why he was glad to end up at Towson.

Like A Pro gives athletes the tools and the team to make money off the field.  Currently the platform has over 150 athletes from 25 sports, and more than 1,000 pieces of gear available.  While many professional athletes have a key sponsor or two, they all use an abundance of gear, supplements, training equipment and apparel, and Like A Pro allows fans to learn about and purchase these products seamlessly.  The commissions on these sales are then split with the athletes.  For example, Ryan Delaire identifies his favorite Under Armour Training Shorts (http://bit.ly/2plpihL), and also his preferred Harmless Harvest Coconut (http://bit.ly/2pl0zdi) Water which are both just a click away using Amazon technology.

From superstitions and locker room pranks, to training and diet routines, Like A Pro gives a unique behind-the-scenes look at a growing universe of athletes.  "Every athlete has a story to share, and products they use and recommend," stated founder and CEO Scott Schaible.  "Fans can support their favorite athletes simply by visiting their profile and then clicking into Amazon, securing an affiliate commission on whatever they purchase," he continued.

About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations.  Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™.  By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.

Contact
Like A Pro LLC
***@likeapro.com
End
Source:
Email:***@likeapro.com Email Verified
Tags:Panthers, Nfl, Towson
Industry:Sports
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Like A Pro LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share