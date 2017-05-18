News By Tag
Carolina Panthers Defensive End Ryan Delaire talks Gear, Nutrition and more on Like A Pro
Like A Pro gives athletes the tools and the team to make money off the field. Currently the platform has over 150 athletes from 25 sports, and more than 1,000 pieces of gear available. While many professional athletes have a key sponsor or two, they all use an abundance of gear, supplements, training equipment and apparel, and Like A Pro allows fans to learn about and purchase these products seamlessly. The commissions on these sales are then split with the athletes. For example, Ryan Delaire identifies his favorite Under Armour Training Shorts (http://bit.ly/
From superstitions and locker room pranks, to training and diet routines, Like A Pro gives a unique behind-the-scenes look at a growing universe of athletes. "Every athlete has a story to share, and products they use and recommend," stated founder and CEO Scott Schaible. "Fans can support their favorite athletes simply by visiting their profile and then clicking into Amazon, securing an affiliate commission on whatever they purchase," he continued.
About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations. Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™. By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.
