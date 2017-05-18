 
Industry News





Andrew Lubin Presents on Negotiating Co-Tenancy Provisions in an Evolving Retail Landscape

 
 
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Andrew R. Lubin, Principal of Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. recently presented "Love Thy Neighbor: Negotiating Co-Tenancy Provisions in an Evolving Retail Landscape" at the 2017 American Bar Association Real Property and Probate Convention in Denver. The program covered how co-tenancy lease provisions are evolving as retail developments are changing and provided an overview of opening, possession and ongoing co-tenancy provisions.

Andrew Lubin heads both the Real Estate and Commercial Finance & Banking practice groups. He has been listed in "Best Lawyers" since 2001 and was named by Best Lawyers as the 2014 New Haven Real Estate "Lawyer of the Year." He has also been named to the Connecticut Super Lawyer's list since its inception. Mr. Lubin holds the designation of accepted Designated Attorney for SBA Expedited 504 Loan Closings. He has held the designation since 1995. Attorney Lubin and Attorney Jane Elaine Ballerini, an Associate with Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, are two of only four attorneys in Connecticut who hold this U.S. Small Business Administration designation.

Attorneys in the firm's Real Estate and Commercial Finance & Banking practice groups have represented local and regional lenders for almost 30 years in closing commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, asset based loans, and lines of credit. The firm also has a substantial practice in commercial work out, foreclosure, and REO matters as well as closing both SBA 7a and 504 loans.

About Neubert, Pepe & Monteith

Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. is a general practice law firm with offices in New Haven and Fairfield, Connecticut and White Plains, New York (www.npmlaw.com).Neubert, Pepe & Monteith's practices in the areas of Alternative Dispute Resolution & Mediation, Bankruptcy & Creditor Rights, Commercial Finance & Banking, Commercial Litigation, Construction Law & Design Professionals Liability, Corporate & Business Transactions, Employment & Labor Law, Healthcare Law, Medical Malpractice & Hospital Liability Defense, Professional Malpractice & Liability Defense, Real Estate, and Taxation, Trusts & Estates.

Contact
Adrian O. Sterling
***@npmlaw.com
Click to Share