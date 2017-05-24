Eglantina Zingg – A Famous Personality in The Glamour Industry of New York

Eglantina Zingg, a famous Venezuelan media personality is all set to launch her own website that will portray her deeds, achievements, and projects for noble causes.

Starting her career as an MTV VJ, Eglantina Zingg has created a mark in the Glamour industry of New York that includes design, fashion, and style. Not only has this, her glory and unprecedented fame have given her the opportunity to host major TV network shows such as MTV music awards, Miss Venezuela show, and MTV Latin American Movie Awards. Well, this is just a small description of her personality. Besides this, she is also a good writer contributing to the Huffington post for a long time and a successful business woman involved in various music and fashion projects of Latin America. As it is already mentioned that Eglantina Zingg started her career as an MTV VJ, she also made her appearance in a popular show called E! Glam Tour. Currently, she is hosting Project Runway, a program presented by Glitz tv. Well, these are just a few popular TV shows to mention here, Eglantina made debut in a feature film called SECRETO DE CONFESION which was basically a police thriller. Her first debut film received immense popularity across Latin America and later she produced and act in a short film named LACASA DEL DR. Within a short while, her glory and success reached the top of the sky and this brought to her many new assignments where she got the opportunity to become a brand Ambassador of many leading brands of the market. In the year 2011, she was felicitated as the Fashion Icon of the Year and thus she became a brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz worldwide. In 2015, she was again named as Fashion Icon of the Year and in 2017, she was named as the most influential style blogger of New York fashion Industry. She became the face of many reputed magazine covers like GQ, Elle, Marie Claire, Vogue, and Maxim. Her association with many popular and major brands such as Paco Rabanne, Carolina Herrera, Vivienne Westwood earned her the title "IT" girl of Latin America. She is the founder and President of Proyecto Paz Latino America, a non-profit organization that aims at educating and empowering young girls who belong to vulnerable communities.