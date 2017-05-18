News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Robbie Das Leads LED Lighting Company to a Confidential Exit (2015)
Robbie directly led and established multiple joint ventures with major Asian manufacturing companies to contract manufacture and assemble LED lighting products at significantly discounted prices.
Robbie was directly responsible for all inventory management, supply chain operations, global financial reporting and ERP systems deployment. Robbie had several direct reports to him directly including Finance & Accounting, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Engineering, Human Resources, Legal, IT, Sales, Marketing and Business Development.
Robbie had P&L responsibility for monthly/quarterly/
Robbie led the deployment of an ERP system implementing CRM, Sales, Supply Chain, Procurement, and Financial Management modules while streamlining back office operations and reducing operating expenses.
Finally, Robbie led, negotiated, and executed buy out (exit) transaction with a major Asian manufacturing company. Robbie was responsible negotiating all terms and conditions with parties, writing & finalizing all required contractual agreements, and ultimately closing the sell side transaction with buyer.
https://www.robbiedas.com
Contact
Robbie Das
***@robbiedas.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse