Robbie Das Leads LED Lighting Company to a Confidential Exit (2015)

 
IRVINE, Calif. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Robbie Das was the C-level executive for a major LED lighting manufacturing & distribution company.  Robbie Das was directly responsible for growing company into an LED lighting powerhouse, establishing global manufacturing and distribution across Asia.

Robbie directly led and established multiple joint ventures with major Asian manufacturing companies to contract manufacture and assemble LED lighting products at significantly discounted prices.

Robbie was directly responsible for all inventory management, supply chain operations, global financial reporting and ERP systems deployment.  Robbie had several direct reports to him directly including Finance & Accounting, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Engineering, Human Resources, Legal, IT, Sales, Marketing and Business Development.

Robbie had P&L responsibility for monthly/quarterly/annual financial report preparation (P&L, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow) and led all board/shareholder/investor meetings for the company.

Robbie led the deployment of an ERP system implementing CRM, Sales, Supply Chain, Procurement, and Financial Management modules while streamlining back office operations and reducing operating expenses.

Finally, Robbie led, negotiated, and executed buy out (exit) transaction with a major Asian manufacturing company.  Robbie was responsible negotiating all terms and conditions with parties, writing & finalizing all required contractual agreements, and ultimately closing the sell side transaction with buyer.

https://www.robbiedas.com

Robbie Das
***@robbiedas.com
Tags:Robbie Das, Exit Strategy, Manufacturing
Industry:Business
Location:Irvine - California - United States
