M.B.A. Degree Recognized for Affordability
Hope International University ranks #4 on OnlineU.org's Most Affordable Online Colleges for a Master's in Marketing of 2017
Hope International University ranks #4 on OnlineU.org's Most Affordable Online Colleges for a Master's in Marketing of 2017 among secular and private colleges across the nation. This ranking is based upon tuitions that were manually researched and reflect the degree level requirement tuition for each college.
Program data including available degrees, tuition rates, and details about program coursework were collected from official school websites, reflecting data for the 2016-2017 school year. This data was collected in September of 2016. Acceptance rates, programmatic accreditation, and profit status of schools were collected from official websites of the accreditation agencies or from the National Center for Education Statistics (http://nces.ed.gov/)
At Hope, the Master of Business Administration
OnlineU.org is a product of SR Education Group
