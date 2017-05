M.B.A. Degree Recognized for Affordability

Hope International University ranks #4 on OnlineU.org's Most Affordable Online Colleges for a Master's in Marketing of 2017

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Affordable

• Masters

• Marketing Industry:

• Education Location:

• Fullerton - California - US Subject:

• Awards

Contact

Reyes Baca

***@hiu.edu Reyes Baca

End

-- [ SOURCE: OnlineU.org]Hope International University ranks #4 on OnlineU.org'samong secular and private colleges across the nation. This ranking is based upon tuitions that were manually researched and reflect the degree level requirement tuition for each college.Program data including available degrees, tuition rates, and details about program coursework were collected from official school websites, reflecting data for the 2016-2017 school year. This data was collected in September of 2016. Acceptance rates, programmatic accreditation, and profit status of schools were collected from official websites of the accreditation agencies or from the National Center for Education Statistics (http://nces.ed.gov/)At Hope, the Master of Business Administration (http://www.hiu.edu/graduate-students/academics/colleges/college-of-business-and-management/master-of-business-administration-marketing-management-concentration)program prepares students with advanced management skills in leadership, ethics, analysis, communication, critical thinking, problem solving, research and information technology, environmental economics, financial analysis, and strategy. Business and management disciplines are a launching platform for those seeking the skills to make a positive difference in local, regional, national, and global cultures and societies. Graduates of the Hope MBA program will have the knowledge and capability necessary for the successful management of organizations as owner or mid to upper-level and top management.OnlineU.org is a product of SR Education Group ( http://www.sreducationgroup.org/ ) and is a free and comprehensive guide that enables students to compare all online colleges in the U.S. The SR Education Group researches accredited online colleges in order to provide rankings based on factors students care about: affordability, accessibility, and quality.