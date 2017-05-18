PTE Productions sets stage for groundbreaking UCF campus in downtown Orlando

Productions company turned dirt patch into a venue for UCF-Valencia College event

-- When the University of Central Florida and Valencia College needed an event company to help them break ground on a new Downtown Campus they turned to PTE Productions.This assignment was history in the making – UCF and Valencia are embarking on one of the biggest community education projects ever in Orlando.PTE Productions, a full service events production company, set the stage, transforming a simple dirt patch into a full-blown venue.PTE put a fun, Florida spin on the traditional groundbreaking, bringing in a decorative sand sculpture that officials could sink their ceremonial shovels into. The events company also drew on its extensive events experience, setting up a festival-style stage flanked with custom banners featuring renderings of the future buildings."At PTE, we add the wow factor to every event we work on. Custom touches and memorable details are what we're all about," said Pat Semeraro, Managing Partner at PTE."We were particularly excited to bring that professional edge to this event," Semeraro added. "We are passionate about being part of big projects in our local community, and this certainly fits the bill. We are proud to have partnered with both UCF and Valencia on this historic event. "PTE has worked with hundreds of events across the country – often private corporate events. But the Central Florida based company takes great pride in using its expertise to promote the community. For the past seven year, in addition to this event, PTE has helped with the Corporate 5K at Lake Eola, covering 54 square acres with audio coverage.The new UCF-Valencia campus will offer accessible education opportunities in downtown Orlando, reenergizing the area. The campus will feature both housing and academic space for 7,700 students. It is projected to open in 2019.For more information on how PTE Productions can help with your next event, visit www.pteproductions.com.PTE Productions designs and manages corporate and pharmaceutical shows, community outreach projects and entertainment events throughout the United States. Since its founding in 1997, PTE has grown to become a go-to resource for corporations, event planners and communities looking to put on world-class events. Based in Orlando, PTE services include every facet of audiovisual production, including audio, video, lighting, show production, and audio video lighting installations. The company seamlessly handles events of all sizes—from ballroom shows and concerts to downtown extravaganzas. For more information on how PTE productions can help with your event, call 407-306-0871 or visit www.pteproductions.com.Will WellonsWellons Communications407-339-0879will@wellonscommunications.com