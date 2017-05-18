Felder & Associates Receives Two 2017 Preservation Awards from Historic Savannah Foundation

Savannah Architecture Firm Honored for Work on Atlantic and Vic's on the River

-- Felder & Associates, a Savannah architecture firm, has received two Historic Savannah Foundation 2017 Preservation Awards for their rehabilitation projects for two of the city's best-known upscale restaurants, the Atlantic and Vic's on the River.Both projects were recognized for their preservation of history.Atlantic, 102 E. Victory Drive, opened initially in 1930 as the Atlantic Refining Company Service Station for car washing and servicing.Vic's on the River, 12-42 E. Bay St., which opened as Stoddard's Range, was designed and built in 1859 by John Norris under the supervision of John Stoddard.The Atlantic Refining Company Service Station on the corner of Victory Drive and Drayton Street was renovated into professional offices in 1965 when the structure lost some of its original architecture.Thirty years later, the space gained a new owner and underwent remodeling until 2015 when the current owner and general manager, Jason Restivo, bought the property. Brian Felder from Felder & Associates and Restivo worked together to revitalize the original structure.To comply with site restrictions and zoning regulations, a low concrete wall with benches and planters was built to create a gathering space for guests to socialize around a central fire pit. Outdoor seating also is nestled under a large oak tree with intimate custom lighting.The primary interior area occupies the former portico and seats about 40 guests. Exposed brick and rafters, concrete flooring, and fresh new colors create a dual ambiance of traditional and modern.The space at Vic's on the River has been home to a variety of businesses since it was built in 1859. Vic's eventually came to occupy two of the bays on the third, fourth and fifth levels of the building and now fills three more stories of an adjacent bay as well.The ironwork balconies and railings replicate their historic precedents. The openness of the bay was preserved through dividing walls. All historic lath and plaster, as well as wrought iron surrounds, were saved and restored. The owner also rebuilt fireplaces to match the original designs.For more information on these projects or to contact Felder & Associates, call (912) 777-3979, or visit www.felderassociates.netEstablished in 2012, Felder & Associates specializes in historic preservation, commercial architecture, adaptive reuse architecture, corporate interior design, high-end residential design, green building, and neo-traditional building. The firm has a staff of LEED accredited architects and interior designers who focus on sustainability.Locally, Felder & Associates is a member of the Savannah Chamber of Commerce and Historic Savannah Foundation. The firm is also nationally connected in the American Institutes of Architects and the United States Green Building Council.In 2014, Felder & Associates received an historic preservation award from the Historic Savannah Foundation and the best architecture firm award from Savannah Magazine. In 2015, the firm was recognized with the AIA Georgia 2015 Design Award in Renovation.Felder & Associates has completed several well-known projects in the Savannah area, including: The Grey on Martin Luther King Jr Blvd; The United Community Bank on Johnson Square; Atlantic at the corner of Drayton Street and Victory Drive; the Bouhan Falligant building on Park Avenue; and the Ghost Coast Distillery on Indian Street.The firm is located at 2514 Abercorn St. Suite 110, Savannah, GA 31401. For more information or to contact Felder & Associates, call (912) 777-3979, or visit www.felderassociates.netHistoric Savannah Foundation is a nonprofit historic preservation organization supported by a strong and dedicated membership. It was established in 1955 to save the 1820 Isaiah Davenport House from demolition. From this initial project, Historic Savannah Foundation launched a revolving fund that has saved 360-plus buildings. The mission of Historic Savannah Foundation is to preserve and protect Savannah's heritage through advocacy, education and community involvement. For more information, visit www.myHSF.org or www.DavenportHouseMuseum.org.