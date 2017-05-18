 
News By Tag
* CTBar
* Connecticut Bar Association
* Neubert Pepe Monteith
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Haven
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918

Neubert, Pepe & Monteith Attorneys Appointed to CT Bar Young Lawyers Section Executive Committee

 
 
Colleen Garlick, Anthony Famiglietti
Colleen Garlick, Anthony Famiglietti
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* CTBar
* Connecticut Bar Association
* Neubert Pepe Monteith

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* New Haven - Connecticut - US

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Attorneys Colleen M. Garlick and Anthony C. Famiglietti of Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. were recently appointed to the Executive Committee of the Young Lawyers Section of the Connecticut Bar Association (CBA) for the 2017-2018 bar year.

Colleen Garlick has been appointed Law School Outreach Director, a director position on the CBA Young Lawyers Section Executive Committee. Ms. Garlick will be the liaison between area law schools and the CBA Young Lawyers Section and will develop programing for law students. She recently served as the co-chair of the CBA Young Lawyers Section Litigation Committee.

Ms. Garlick's litigation practice includes construction law and design professionals liability, medical malpractice and hospital liability defense, healthcare law and taxation, trusts and estates.

Anthony Famiglietti has been selected as Co-chair of the Commercial Law/Bankruptcy Committee of the CBA Young Lawyers Section. As Co-chair, Mr. Famiglietti will plan Continuing Legal Education offerings and committee events. Mr. Famiglietti practices with the firm's bankruptcy and creditor rights, commercial litigation and employment and labor law practice groups.

The Young Lawyers Section's primary goals are the promotion of justice, the encouragement of public service, and the promotion of diversity and education of young lawyers and newly admitted practitioners.

About Neubert, Pepe & Monteith

Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. is a general practice law firm located in New Haven, Connecticut with offices in Fairfield, Connecticut and White Plains, New York (www.npmlaw.com). Our team of twenty-six attorneys possesses the exceptional legal and professional skills required to meet clients' objectives. The team's depth, talent, and dedication to client success allows Neubert, Pepe & Monteith to better serve clients locally and nationally.

Contact
Adrian O. Sterling
***@npmlaw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@npmlaw.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share