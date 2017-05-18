News By Tag
Neubert, Pepe & Monteith Attorneys Appointed to CT Bar Young Lawyers Section Executive Committee
Colleen Garlick has been appointed Law School Outreach Director, a director position on the CBA Young Lawyers Section Executive Committee. Ms. Garlick will be the liaison between area law schools and the CBA Young Lawyers Section and will develop programing for law students. She recently served as the co-chair of the CBA Young Lawyers Section Litigation Committee.
Ms. Garlick's litigation practice includes construction law and design professionals liability, medical malpractice and hospital liability defense, healthcare law and taxation, trusts and estates.
Anthony Famiglietti has been selected as Co-chair of the Commercial Law/Bankruptcy Committee of the CBA Young Lawyers Section. As Co-chair, Mr. Famiglietti will plan Continuing Legal Education offerings and committee events. Mr. Famiglietti practices with the firm's bankruptcy and creditor rights, commercial litigation and employment and labor law practice groups.
The Young Lawyers Section's primary goals are the promotion of justice, the encouragement of public service, and the promotion of diversity and education of young lawyers and newly admitted practitioners.
About Neubert, Pepe & Monteith
Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. is a general practice law firm located in New Haven, Connecticut with offices in Fairfield, Connecticut and White Plains, New York (www.npmlaw.com). Our team of twenty-six attorneys possesses the exceptional legal and professional skills required to meet clients' objectives. The team's depth, talent, and dedication to client success allows Neubert, Pepe & Monteith to better serve clients locally and nationally.
