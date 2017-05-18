 
Goldtek is the best manufacturer of Rotary Tiller Blades

Goldtek Blades is the leading manufacturer of Rotary Tiller Blades and Power Tiller Blades in India. We also manufacture Universal Cross Joint and Fasteners
 
 
Goldtek Rotary Tiller Blades
Goldtek Rotary Tiller Blades
 
HOSHIARPUR, India - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Goldtek Rotary Blades

M/s. Puri Exports (An ISO Certify 9001: 2008) Company is one of the leading Manufacture & Exporter of Rotary tiller & Power tiller blades. We are professionally managed company, backed by team of professional & experts who have relevant credentials & in-depth industrial knowledge in order to maintain quality of our products. We are equipped with all modern & high technology concept to manufacture all our products. With experience we have carved a niche in agriculture industry. Due to a vast experience and profound knowledge of the industry, we have emerged as a prevalent Manufacturer, Supplier, and Exporter of Rotary Tiller Blades, Power Tiller Blades, Fasteners and Universal Cross Joint. Our Rotary Tiller Blades are made with world's high-performance steel, which ensures ploughing the toughest soil conditions. These blades are manufactured under strict Heat -Treatment process to obtain high-quality blades. The blade plays a major role in making of the soil and the farmer uses the rotary tiller with lesser operating cost and makes more profit from it. This ensures maximum usage by having wear resistance character and also plays a major role in maintenance of the machine.

For more information click here- http://www.goldtekblades.com/

Features of Goldtek Rotary Blades

·          100% made from certified Boron Steel.

·          Extra power and long life with heat treatment.

·          Suitable for all Rotary and Power Tiller Machines.

·          Hardness of 48+-2 HRC in all our blades.

Quality Policy

Quality is essential aspect in our production method & thus we keep working hard towards in cooperating abiding by industry approved standard in the entire range of our all products. Thus we follow stringent quality control measures right from procuring raw materials until the final assignment. We have modern quality testing instruments which help us ostensibly in checking ore range on various quality parameters. Our quality controllers check this product on the basis of following parameters such as

·          Material Grade & Design

·          Technical Accuracy & Dimensional Accuracy

·          Physical & Chemical Compostion

·          Highly efficient & Maximum Working hour

·          Low cost of maintenance of Tractor/Rotary/Cultivator

Product Specifications

Type Of Blade : C Type, J Type, L Type

Size Of Blade : 80mm Width, 7mm Thickness.

Hole Size : Round 11.5mm, 12.5mm, 14.5mm

Number of Holes : 2

Hole Distance : 44mm (Center to Center),46mm (Center to Center),57mm (Center to Center)

Edge : 20mm Wide & 1.5mm thick

Advantages of using Goldtek Rotavator Blades

1.      The imported Goldtek blades has a sharp edge, even size, weight and width whereas the local blades does not have these qualities thereby taking more load, consuming more diesel, weakening the drive unit like the crown wheel, pinion, chain, jack shaft and rd shaft etc.

2.      The imported Goldtek blades will give you a very fine tilth of the soil because of the even size of the blades.

3.      The imported Goldtek blades will have an extra life upto 20-30 % when compared to the local blades.

4.      By using the local blades, it will bend and break once the blades are used to more than 60 to 70 % as it becomes thin. Whereas the Goldtek blades can be utilized to the maximum.

5.      By using the local blades that are made of cheap material will break when the unit is in operation. But when Goldtek blades are used any breakages or bending of the blades are ruled out.

Contact Us-

Puri Exports
Opp. Petrol Pump, V.P.O Nasrala, Jalandhar Road,
Hoshiarpur - 146001(Punjab) INDIA

Email: info@goldtekblades.com
Phone: 01882-260357
Mobile: +91-98153-75000, +91-99151-75000

For more information click here- http://www.goldtekblades.com/

Goldtek Blades
M/S Puri Exports
+91-98153-75000
***@goldtekblades.com
