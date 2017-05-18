News By Tag
Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone to host Community Yard Sale
June 3 event will raise funds for the Alzheimer's Association
The yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the senior living community located at 5546 East Pleasant Valley Boulevard in Tyrone.
Those who provide their own table may secure a spot for a $10 donation. Those who require a table provided by Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone may have a spot for $15. All proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer's Association.
"We have not had an event like this in the past, but we are excited about the opportunity to bring people together, showcase our community and raise funds for such a worthwhile cause," said Lisa Cowan, Executive Director of Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone. "Participants will have the opportunity to 'rent' a spot in our parking lot to sell their stuff. Our lot sale is the same day as the Tipton community yard sale, so we are hoping to attract a significant amount of traffic from that event as well."
The sale will be held in the front parking lot of the senior living community. Craft vendors and those who wish to sell their belongings are welcomed. Grilled foods and refreshments will be available with proceeds from sales going to the Alzheimer's Association.
"There will be a variety of items available for purchase," Cowan said. "We anticipate people will be able to buy home décor items, kids to adult sized clothing, shoes, toys and other items."
Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone asked people to reserve a spot by May 26.
For more information, visit http://www.integracare.com.
Emily Boone, Director of Sales and Marketing
814.686.5970
***@integracare.com
