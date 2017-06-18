Ontario's Southland Symphony Orchestra presents "Cinema Sounds"

Free Father's Day Family Concert at Ontario's Town Square Amphitheater. Sunday June 18th at 7pm

-- The Southland Symphony Orchestra is presenting another FREE concert!Southland Symphony "Cinema Sounds" Concert - Music of the Movies!Southland Symphony OrchestraSunday June 18th, 2017 at 7pmOntario Town Square Amphitheater 224 N Euclid Ave Ontario CA 91762Come celebrate Father's Day at SSO's "Cinema Sounds" concert -It's FREE for the whole family at Ontario's Town Square Amphitheater!(224 N Euclid Ave Ontario CA 91762)Enjoy music from all your favorite films, including Superman, ET, Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Wars, Sound of Music, the Lone Ranger, Wizard of Oz, Beauty and the Beast, James Bond 007, Schindler's List, Mission Impossible, the Pink Panther and much more....Vocal soloists Debbie Dey and Coril Prochnow will be joining the orchestra for this event. Both are well known musical artists, with wide ranging repertoire. They are principal singers with the Repertory Opera Company, the Southland Symphony Orchestra Chorus, Claremont Chorale, and Mountainside Master Chorale, among others.Southland Symphony concertmaster Deborah Gagnon will be featured performing the violin solo from the "Theme from Schindler's List", with Dr. Mann, the orchestra's conductor, joining on viola for the famous duet.Check out the promo video for this wonderful concert here:Discover YOUR Orchestra - Ontario's Southland Symphony, soloists, and enjoy a chance to sing along! Bring your picnic blanket and cushions - plan to be comfy and have a great time!The Southland Symphony presented its first concert in Ontario on Sunday, December 11, 2011. The orchestra's founder and director, Dr. Sylvia Lee Mann, who had recently relocated to the area, saw a need and an opportunity to bring symphonic music to the larger Ontario Community, a community which was already embracing arts and culture. Since that first concert, we have presented more than 30 free, full-orchestra concerts for this community. We have presented internationally renowned musicians from all over the globe, performing music of the greatest composers of history, and music of great composers still living today.The Southland Symphony is a non-profit organization, and needs your support to continue presenting these world-class quality concerts!For even more information, and If you would like to support the symphony by making a donation of any size, please visit the symphony website:Dr. Mann says of the orchestra, " Our purpose is to enrich our community by engaging audiences and inspiring a love of music through exciting live symphony performances, innovative programming, and educational outreach." We offer opportunities for the community to experience the very best in music, "right in their own back-yards."No long drives to downtown Los Angeles, no expensive parking. Arts and music for our community, in our community.The Southland Symphony Orchestra is a community orchestra, providing fantastic opportunities for qualified musicians to experience and perform live music of the highest quality. We welcome musicians of all ages and from all walks of life: Students and senior citizens, professionals and amateurs: Hobbyist, Professional, Retired…. All are welcome.If you are musician and would you like a chance to participate, the Southland Symphony holds ongoing auditions for NEW musician members. We especially need more strings. There are "sub" openings for wind instruments. Interested musicians should contact us immediately for an audition, by calling (909) 235-9776 or emailing: auditions@southlandsymphony.com