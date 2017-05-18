News By Tag
Marshall Electric-Introducing Remote Monitoring & Control for the Oil & Gas Industry
Real Time interactive control with your lease or facility through our Remote Monitoring & Control unit. Data collection, with MQTT allows for historical data to be viewed in real-time and decision made based upon that data.
To do this we needed to be able to provide REAL-TIME information back to the people involved that was going to be making the decisions, and we had to do it at a very affordable cost.
Our unit provides real-time data back to any user through their Smartphone or any Internet connected device(as long as they have premission). This data can be Temperature, Tank Level, Motor current, motor run status(running/
Once alarms have been received, a simple logon and the data displayed is in real-time the user can now decide to turn pumping unit off, or maybe open a different valve, this can all be done from the Smartphone or Internet connected device.
Be sure to visit or web-site and browse over to our download section to find additional information that you may find realvant. Here is are website - http://www.mei-
