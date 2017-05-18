News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Shelter Announces Board of Directors
Savannah's Youth Homeless Shelter Welcomes Returning and New Members
Todd Cellini was appointed to a two-year term as President for the non-profit organization in 2016 and will serve the remainder of that term this year. Cellini is President of South University, Savannah. Other members of the Executive Board include Jack Levine as Immediate Past President, Elizabeth Bratz as Vice President, Joyce M Roché as Secretary, and Jennifer Widincamp as Treasurer.
The Board is also pleased to welcome two new members, Susan Speros and Jennifer Barrett, along with returning member, Marolyn Overton, who had previously served as President of Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Shelter. Speros is president and CEO of Speros, a full-service technology company headquartered in Savannah. She is known for being a forward thinking entrepreneur and has been actively building businesses most of her life. Barrett is Talent Strategy Manager for TMX Finance in Savannah. In this role she leads talent initiatives and combines a strategic focus with hands-on responsibility for executing mid-to large-scale projects through initiation, planning, execution and close.
Returning Board members also include Salita Hill, Alfred McGuire, Chris Nowicki, and Chris P. Sotus. DaShauna Kimble, Assistant Director of Operations will oversee the shelter until Monday, May 8, when the new Park Place Outreach Executive Director starts.
"I am honored to be able to continue the strong legacy built by the immediate past Board and all who proceeded us," said Cellini. "As we continue to work closely with a caring and compassionate community, I will strive to ensure Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Shelter increasingly makes a real difference for young people and families throughout the Savannah area."
Park Place Outreach operates the only shelter in Savannah and Chatham County serving youth age 11 to 17 and all services are provided free, including a safe, secure place to stay along with meals and transportation to and from school. Since opening in 1984, the organization has helped over 6,200 area young people find shelter and thousands more find stability. For more information, visit http://parkplaceyes.org.
MORE INFORMATION ON PARK PLACE OUTREACH YOUTH EMERGENCY SHELTER
Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Shelter, located at 514 E. Henry St., provides support for troubled children and teens in Savannah and the surrounding area. Opened in 1984, the shelter, open 24 hours a day, offers youth, between the ages of 11 and 17, a safe and loving environment. Homeless, abused or runaway teenagers can self-admit themselves into this shelter. The Street Outreach Program team offers mentoring to resident adolescents and provides counseling, clothing and personal care items to teens and young adults up to age 21 that are in need and might not come into the shelter. Whenever possible, the organization's goal is to keep kids off the street and reunify families. With the generous support of local organizations and individuals, Park Place Outreach has helped more than 6,200 area young people find emergency shelter and thousands more find stability through its non-residential programs. Park Place Outreach is an equal opportunity provider and employer. For more information, visit http://parkplaceyes.org or join the group on Facebook (ParkPlace) and Twitter (@parkplaceyes)
CONTACT
Park Place Outreach
Youth Emergency Shelter
514 E. Henry Street
Savannah, GA. 31401
912-234-4048 Fax 912-651-3621
http://www.parkplaceyes.org
MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Carriage Trade Public Relations™
cynthia.wright@
912.856.9075
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse