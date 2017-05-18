News By Tag
Laser shows and water fountains delight the fans of Aerosmith at the Black Sea Arena in Georgia
Designed by German architects, the Black Sea Arena was completed in 2016. The arena includes an amphitheater with the capacity for 10,000 spectators, in circular ascending rows of seats. The open concert arena can be closed completely in minutes during rain. With spacious visitor foyer, VIP areas, cinemas, a multitude of auxiliary and technical rooms, a lot of space for administration, artist's wardrobes, canteen and storage areas on a total of six floors, it offers an innovative and multifunctional space that is suitable for various types of music and sports events, musicals and theatre performances, festivals, exhibitions, conferences and many other occasions.
The 200 million budgeted arena was exclusively opened by the famous American pop singer Christina Aguilera. Sadly hundreds of people could not attend the concert as all the tickets were sold out. Nearly 1,500 persons bought the last tickets at the entry three hours before the doors were opened. Since the opening concert of Christina Aguilera, large festivals of international pop and rock bands have been realized in the Black Sea Arena in Shekvetili. World stars such as the Scorpions and Vanessa Mae, and recently Aerosmith, have already inspired the audience.
But that's not enough. The leaders of the Black Sea Arena have still extravagant ideas and implementation assets. An imposing outdoor complex is currently being built, offering a further professional highlight with music-synchronous water fountains and colorful laser shows.
The fans of Aerosmith, America's legendary rock band, were able to enjoy a little foretaste on 20 May 2017 right in front of the Black Sea Arena.
Because a part of the multimedia show was prematurely completed. Varied and with a lot of sensitivity for appealing shades of light, the water fountains were presented with different fountain images. The total of three show blocks, presented before and after the Aerosmith concert, also included video projection and music-synchronous laser shows. For this purpose, the manufacturer LPS-Lasersysteme arrived directly from Germany, and installed three powerful LPS-Bax laser show systems in RGB (multicolor, whitelight). The laser show team from Ofterdingen, located in South-West of Germany, enjoys the trust of well-known organizers all over the world and, therefore, also inserted in the sophisticated atmosphere of the Black Sea Arena in Shekvetili, colorful, space-filling laser beam shows coordinated to the water fountains.
In order to present the originally planned work in its full size to the arena visitors, another eight water basins will be installed in the next few weeks and equipped with water fountains and other professional entertainment equipment.
