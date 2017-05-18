News By Tag
Corvettes at Carlisle Returns in 2017 with Special Displays, Guests and Decades of Classics
From a '67 Celebration to a Showcase of L88's, the Weekend is Jam-Packed
In no particular order, the event is offering a wide array of displays, guests and special features. What brings guests from around the world to Carlisle? How about a 50th Anniversary display of the 1967 Corvette, the final year of the C2 generation - what better way to celebrate? The NCRS Gallery returns with some of the top Corvettes in the world, and hosts the #1 NCCC judged show in the USA. In addition to these Vettes that will wow the 50,000+ guests, there are millions of dollars' worth of Corvettes lined up for a special L88 reunion and showcase. There will also be a showcase of Callaway Cars in celebration of their 30th anniversary. This feature is made even better with the inclusion of Reeves Callaway and many of the cars Callaway Cars have created through the years will be featured at Carlisle.
In addition to the special features, there are multiple educational opportunities via product walkarounds and seminars as well as social happenings guaranteed to bring every Corvette lover just a little bit closer to one another. Seminars return with Paul Koerner and Brittany George, while Team Chevrolet will highlight the latest Corvettes, products and technologies via walkarounds in front of the stage.
Along with all of this, Corvette clubs converge on Carlisle to showcase their unique bonds to the hobby, socialize and of course, showcase their beloved Corvettes. This isn't the only way the hobby comes together, as there is a special Friday evening dinner benefiting the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation and even a downtown Corvette Parade and Street Party Saturday night of event weekend.
From special guests to cars, displays and social doings, Corvettes at Carlisle has it all! Registration is open now for anyone wanting to show their car by calling 717-243-7855 or going online to www.CarlisleEvents.com. While on the web, single day and weekend tickets are available too. It's all at Carlisle and it all starts August 24.
