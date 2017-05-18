 
Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918


Cosmic Trip Exits Early Access With Full Strategy Mode and Digital Deluxe Edition

 
 
LOS ANGELES - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Funktronic Labs today announced that Cosmic Trip, their hit VR-native real-time strategy game have released on Steam and Oculus stores for the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. While in Early Access, Funktronic Labs gathered excellent feedback from their community that helped the team create one of the most intuitive experiences in VR today.

"We want to thank our Early Access community for all of the support and helpful feedback," said Funktronic Labs Co-Founder Eddie Lee. "With that being said, the least we can do is give all of our Early Access players the digital deluxe edition of Cosmic Trip for free."

In Cosmic Trip, players get to experience what it's like to command a swarm of badass robots and battle against alien enemies on beautiful planets. Built from the ground up for VR, Cosmic Trip is a fully-featured VR-native experience.

Check out the all-new launch trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VxQXeGeI2uc



Relevant Links:

Cosmic Trip Website: http://cosmictripvr.com
Cosmic Trip on Steam: http://store.steampowered.com/app/427240/Cosmic_Trip/
Cosmic Trip on Oculus: https://www.oculus.com/experiences/rift/974392602669459/
Cosmic Trip Press Kit: http://funktroniclabs.com/presskit/sheet.php?p=cosmictrip

About Funktronic Labs

Funktronic Labs is an award-winning independent game development studio that focuses on bringing creative experiences through games and other interactive media. Previous titles include Nova-111, Kyoto, Lotus and Collider. Learn more here: http://funktroniclabs.com/presskit/index.php
