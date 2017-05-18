 
Miles Smart Tutoring Helps Students Ace SATs

 
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Miles Smart Tutoring Inc has had a total of 212 students since August, 2016. The professionals in our company have helped others in the St. Petersburg area study for finals, standardized tests, and classroom projects through personalized private and group tutoring. The most significant benefits and return on investment can be seen from the students who utilized the company for help with standardized testing (SAT and ACT).

Of the 212 students who have been with Miles Smart Tutoring Inc, 134 were high school students taking the SAT or ACT exams. Of those test takers, 122 achieved a score that qualifies for the lower level of the Florida Bright Futures Scholarship Program (91%).

When comparing qualifications on the higher level of the Florida Bright Futures Scholarship Program, 103 of the 122 students that qualified for the lower level of Bright Futures also qualified for the higher level of that scholarship (84%). The research was conducted after students worked with Miles Smart Tutoring Inc for a minimum of three months. Students who wish to earn the highest level of SAT and ACT scores are encouraged to start tutoring four months prior to taking the test.

The Bright Futures Scholarship Program is a lottery-funded scholarship for Florida high school students with high academic achievement. In order to receive a scholarship, the students must meet certain academic, testing, and extracurricular and volunteer requirements.

The average scholarship fund* for students is $16,417.91. Miles Smart Tutoring has helped students secure more than $2.2 million dollars in scholarship funding since August 2016.

For more information about SAT and ACT prep, call Miles Smart Tutoring at (844) 243-2973, (718) 640-4220, or (727) 288-6080.Visit our website http://www.milessmartutoring.com/

Source:Miles Smart Tutoring Inc.
