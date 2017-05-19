News By Tag
Spirax Sarco joins the quest to support the Enbridge® Ride to Conquer Cancer®
There is little doubt that the time for action is now. According to the American Cancer Society in 2017, an estimated 1,688,780 new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in the United States, and 600,920 are expected to die of cancer.
Lorraine Wiseman, President and General Manager of Spirax Sarco, states, "Cancer remains the second leading cause of death in our country, claiming more than half a million lives each year. That is one life lost to cancer every minute! The lifetime risk of developing cancer is as high as one in two for men, and one in three for women. I have financially supported this ride over the past four years and now would like to invite you to join me and the Spirax Sarco Teams and help cancer patients all over the world."
Princess Margaret Cancer Centre is one of the world's top 5 cancer centers and is a leader in Personalized Cancer Medicine. Personalized Cancer Medicine is a multi-faceted, integrated approach to cancer care that focuses on the unique nature of each patient. Because every patient is unique, every patient's cancer is different. Funds raised through The Ride are enabling the researchers, scientists and doctors at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre to better understand the unique genes of each cancer and each patient, which are leading to more effective, targeted and less toxic treatments for cancer patients in Ontario and around the world. The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is ranked 2nd globally for cancer research and is the only non-American research facility that is granted research funding from the US National Cancer Institute. It is leading the world in clinical trials.
This event will be an incredible, inspiring experience for everyone involved. Please help us make a difference and participate in this life changing experience. To donate or request information about The Ride, visit us at
About Spirax Sarco, Inc.
For engineers around the world, Spirax Sarco is synonymous with excellence in steam system management. We offer the industry's most extensive range of products and services, coupled with expertise based on over a century of practical application across a variety of industries. In short, we create the solutions that set the benchmark for steam-using organizations worldwide, working alongside them to improve productivity, save energy and reduce waste.
Our commitment to customers is supported by over 1,100 dedicated engineers, a direct sales force in 55 countries worldwide, through which we serve customers in around 100 countries and complemented by substantial investment in state-of-the-
About The Princess Margaret
Princess Margaret Hospital and its research arm, the Ontario Cancer Institute, which includes The Campbell Family Cancer Research Institute and The Campbell Family Breast Cancer Research Institute, have achieved an international reputation as one of the top 5 cancer research centres in the world. Princess Margaret Hospital is a member of University Health Network which also includes Toronto General Hospital and Toronto Western Hospital. All three are research hospitals affiliated with the University of Toronto and more information about UHN can be found at www.uhn.ca.
About The Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation
The Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation at University Health Network raises funds for research, exemplary teaching and compassionate care at Princess Margaret Hospital and its research arm, the Ontario Cancer Institute, which includes The Campbell Family Cancer Research Institute and The Campbell Family Cancer Institute. More information about the Foundation can be found at www.pmhf.ca.
Media Contact
Tracy Bertone
tracy.bertone@
