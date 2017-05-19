News By Tag
Florida Elder Law Chair Elect, Collett P. Small Esq., Scheduled to be Installed on June 23rd
Small, a resident of Weston, has been practicing law for 12 years and is one of many women who sought to embark on a second career while living the corporate lifestyle and raising a young family. Small is a Board Certified Elder Law Specialist and is one of only 105 attorneys in the State who are certified in Elder Law. The former banking executive enjoys a successful practice in Pembroke Pines and spends her free time running marathons, travelling and reading to young children.
During her tenure, Small's platform includes:
· Increasing the use of technology in the section
· Increasing diversity while growing the size of the section
· Incorporating a Public Relations strategy to help consumers understand the merits of having a family plan for your elderly loved ones and help to alleviate the struggles that can ensue without one
· Working with legislators to improve the quality of life for senior citizens in Florida
Attorney Small is quite encouraged by her selection as Chair and is looking forward to improving the Elder Law Section's image while taking the Section to the next level of service and efficiency. "I am humbled and honored to serve in my capacity as chairperson and look forward to working towards assuring families appreciate the value of engaging an Elder Law attorney before their loved ones become ill or incapacitated."
The installation will be held from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the Boca Raton Resort & Country Club on Friday, June 23rd. Media professionals may contact Karen Grey at A Better Concept PR to schedule interviews or for event credentials via email kgrey@abetterconcept.com or call 954.566.2712.
