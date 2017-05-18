GSF Mortgage Welcomes MLO in Columbus Office

Contact

Alyssa Schwabe

***@gogsf.com Alyssa Schwabe

-- GSF Mortgage Corp. is pleased to announce a new addition to the Columbus, Ohio office. Scott Melaragno has been licensed as a loan officer in the state since 2005. He is currently licensed in 12 states with a 13pending.Melaragno chose a career in the mortgage industry because he loves helping people find homes as well as save money. He describes his customer service philosophy as being the lending business's version of the golden rule: always do what is in the best interest of the borrower.Melaragno specializes in VA loans. He is proud to work with organizations like USA Cares who assist our nation's heroes in getting the financial and advocacy assistance that they deserve."Scott has been in the mortgage business for sixteen years and will be a great asset to the GSF team. We look forward to having him here," says Branch Manager Brian McDougle.Melaragno joined GSF after being informed of the company's commitment to be the best in customer service and professionalism by his manager at his previous place of employment.Melaragno can be reached at (614) 456-1884 or smelaragno@gogsf.com.GSF Mortgage continues to expand and is currently looking to fill a number of positions throughout the United States including branch managers, mortgage underwriters and mortgage processors. If you are looking for a dynamic company with a great work culture, benefits and a remarkable reputation, please visit gogsf.com/careers.# # #GSF Mortgage is an established and experienced direct mortgage lender with more than 23 years of lending experience. We continue to serve the next generation of homeowners by designing and maintaining a solution based and efficient Mortgage process. We pride ourselves on consistency and integrity, which is why the average tenure of a GSF employee is more than 10 years. With over 40 locations nationwide, our team continues to grow and thrive. Interested in finding out more about us? Visit us at GoGSF.com and check out our available career opportunities.