Medical Bridges Earns Coveted 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for Third Consecutive Year

 
 
HOUSTON - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Medical Bridges, a local non-profit dedicated to bridging the healthcare gap worldwide by procuring and distributing medical equipment and supplies to underserved communities, recently earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America's largest independent charity evaluator. The 4-star rating is a result of Medical Bridges maintaining sound fiscal management practices and an extraordinary commitment to accountability and transparency. This is the third consecutive year Medical Bridges, which is marking its 20th anniversary in July, has earned this top distinction.

"Attaining a 4-star rating verifies that Medical Bridges exceeds industry standards and outperforms most charities in its area of work," according to Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator. "This is our highest possible rating and indicates that Medical Bridges adheres to sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way. Only 15% of charities we evaluate have received at least three consecutive 4-star evaluations, indicating that Medical Bridges outperforms most other charities in America."

With more than 1.5 million American Charities, Charity Navigator aims to accentuate the work of efficient and transparent organizations. The intent of its work is to provide donors with essential information to give them greater confidence in both the charitable decisions they make and the nonprofit sector.

"Medical Bridges is honored to be awarded this distinction that recognizes our proficiency in serving the medically indigent communities around the world," said Dorothy A. Bolettieri, Medical Bridges' President and CEO.

Four-star rating and other information about charitable giving, as well as more detailed information about Medical Bridges' rating, are available free of charge on www.charitynavigator.org.

###


ABOUT MEDICAL BRIDGES:

Established in 1997, the mission of Medical Bridges is to bridge the healthcare gap worldwide by procuring and distributing medical equipment and supplies to underserved communities. To learn more, visit us at http://www.medicalbridges.org.

Media Contact
Veronica Bucio
713-766-6554
***@medicalbridges.org
Source:
Email:***@medicalbridges.org Email Verified
