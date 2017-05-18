News By Tag
MBA Students in BGU Bhubaneswar Achieved 100% Summer Placements
MBA students in Birla Global University have once again made grand success in summer placements.
Birla Global University is amongst the top rated business schools in the world offering quality MBA education. There are some features of this B-schools that ensure placement for the students.
Ø UPDATED CURRICULUM
The institution has designed its curriculum keeping in mind the needs and demands of current business industry. It keeps updating its academic regime and curriculum according to the needs of dynamic business world. Therefore, students pursuing MBA program from this University are always updated with current market trends. BGU believes in creating industry-ready talents and so, students passing from this business school always find a prestigious placement opportunity.
Ø INTERNSHIP PROGRAMS
Academic regime in Birla Global University offers ample opportunity for live projects and summer internship programs. All these cater practical knowledge and experience of the real corporate world to MBA students and groom them from all aspects. Through these activities, students also get the chance to meet business stalwarts which helps them in summer placement in the future. They get the real picture of the business world from close parlance.
Companies Visiting BGU for Summer Placement
Reputed corporate houses visit this University to recruit talents for their organizations. Following companies offers summer placement –
ü Britannia
ü Tata Steel
ü TVS
ü Aditya Birla
ü Maruti Suzuki
ü DC Design
ü Carlsberg
ü Mobizz
ü L&
ü Shriram
ü UCO Bank
ü SAIL
ü Hitech Reliance
A number of MBA students from Birla Global University now have a secured future in these corporate houses. Thus, pursing MBA from BGU guarantees placement in today's corporate sector.
To have detailed knowledge about placement process and other MBA education, visit their website at https://www.bgu.ac.in/
About Birla Global University
BGU is a private self-financed University catering quality industry relevant management education. This business school aims at creating new generation managers who can take the business world to the next step. The University has made commitment to redefine management education with best infrastructure, finest and qualified faculties and state-of-the-
Birla Global University Campus
Birla Global University
IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna
Bhubaneswar – 751029, Odisha, INDIA
Tel: 0674 – 7103001-10,
Fax: 0674 – 7103011
Website: https://www.bgu.ac.in
Tel: 0674 – 6510390, 7103001 (Extn.–141,143, 146, 147)
Mobile: 7381058302, 9776129900
Toll Free: 1800 – 212 – 3001
Email: enquiry@bgu.ac.in
KM Pandey
***@bimtech.ac.in
