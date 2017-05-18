News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
OCD Reefs, Salt Lake City's Best Fish Store
"We really wanted to make our website reflect the same experience our customers have come to expect when they visit us at our retail location", says owners Brandon and Kyle
He goes on to explain that, "We are not looking to just be another online shop, we want to create an experience where veterans can quickly find what they're looking for and beginners can find helpful information and tips." OCD Reefs has explained that creating a virtual storefront is quite an endeavor. It takes a lot of time and effort to put all of your products online but as this company has found out, the decision was worth it for them and their customers alike. If you are interested in learning more about the world of salt water aquariums you can learn more about this local success story by visiting www.ocdreefs.com
Contact
OCD Reefs
1 (385) 528-0514
service@ocdreefs.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse