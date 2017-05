OCD Reefs, Salt Lake City's Best Fish Store

Contact

-- Today, Local Utah business OCD Reefs launches their new website and comes to inform their customers what OCD Reefs strives to achieve and provide to the customer. OCD Reefs has developed a brand-new and responsive platform the customer can use to buy all their salt water tank needs either from their desktop computer or just on the fly from their phone. From fish, to tanks, to pumps, and other accessories, OCD Reefs offers it all at a discount price. OCD Reefs has implemented an up to date system that allows their online commerce transactions to go even more smoothly than before, this means they can get moving on the shipping orders so the customer can get their products much faster."We really wanted to make our website reflect the same experience our customers have come to expect when they visit us at our retail location", says owners Brandon and KyleHe goes on to explain that, "We are not looking to just be another online shop, we want to create an experience where veterans can quickly find what they're looking for and beginners can find helpful information and tips." OCD Reefs has explained that creating a virtual storefront is quite an endeavor. It takes a lot of time and effort to put all of your products online but as this company has found out, the decision was worth it for them and their customers alike. If you are interested in learning more about the world of salt water aquariums you can learn more about this local success story by visiting www.ocdreefs.com