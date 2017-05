Irish Entrepeneur and Pole Dance expert in the Mix for a great show

Chris Onos, Arlene Caffrey, Denise Robinson

-- This week on the G Request Show, Chris will be joined in studio, by Pole dance expert and former Miss Burlesque, Arlene Cafferey. We will be treated to a mini documentary in her very own dance studio, right here in Dublin. Arlene has travelled the world to compete, perform, teach and learn pole dancing. She is an 'old school' pole dance legend and is the heart and soul behind the Irish Pole Dance Academy. Tune into see if she can teach Chris a few tricks.Joining her on set, will be business women and owner of Shop Brownie Points, Denise Robinson. Shop Brownie Points is a unique service in Northern Ireland, started by Denise to take the stress out of buying gifts for your loved ones. Denise is in studio to talk about how her amazing business is expanding and maybe give us some tips on what to buy that special someone!Try bentelevision.com if you can't get to Sky 182, watch live on your phone or computer through http://bentelevision.com/ streaming/ Founded in 2005 when our Host, Chris Onos noticed the lack of social activities for the young people around his home town of Tramore Co. Waterford and therefore set up the show as a music based community programme. Since then, the show has grown from strength to strength, appearing in many different networks, including our current home on the Sky Platform, Channel 182. The show is now filmed in front of a live audience in Dublin city centre every week.