Irish Entrepeneur and Pole Dance expert in the Mix for a great show
Joining her on set, will be business women and owner of Shop Brownie Points, Denise Robinson. Shop Brownie Points is a unique service in Northern Ireland, started by Denise to take the stress out of buying gifts for your loved ones. Denise is in studio to talk about how her amazing business is expanding and maybe give us some tips on what to buy that special someone!
Tune in To Ben Television Sky Channel 182 Tuesday at 6.30 pm.
Try bentelevision.com if you can't get to Sky 182, watch live on your phone or computer through http://bentelevision.com/
About the G Request Show
Founded in 2005 when our Host, Chris Onos noticed the lack of social activities for the young people around his home town of Tramore Co. Waterford and therefore set up the show as a music based community programme. Since then, the show has grown from strength to strength, appearing in many different networks, including our current home on the Sky Platform, Channel 182. The show is now filmed in front of a live audience in Dublin city centre every week.
Contact
G Request Entertainment
018196629
***@grequestshow.com
