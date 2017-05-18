Country(s)
Industry News
Women Entrepreneurs in Cameroon Cultivate Mushrooms and Their Destinies
In a podcast interview for journalists, Ms. Bridget discusses how MAMF is working to empower the women of Cameroon and provide a sustainable solution. "I started this organization 10 years ago because I am from this grassroots population, so I know their struggles and their hard work," says Ms. Bridget. "I wanted to be able to help this population to help themselves and help their children."
These sustainable mushroom farms are an entrepreneurial endeavor that provides economic empowerment for the women as well as the means to provide for their families. Ms. Bridget has grown MAMF's agricultural cooperative through a simple premise. "If a woman can produce 50 kilos of mushrooms she cannot consume all. She might consume 5 or 10, and then sell the rest which would be able to help her buy her needs like soap, oil, or clothes on her back and shoes for her children to go to school - and be able to send her children to school," says Ms. Bridget.
The transformation of these women into empowered entrepreneurs is essential to MAMF's growing business. "I want them to be entrepreneurs,"
MAMF has noted a growing consumer interest in Cameroon. Just across the Cameroonian border Nigeria has expressed interest in importing mushrooms from MAMF. Beyond the African market, MAMF has plans to expand into China, which is the largest consumer of mushrooms in the world.
In order to meet market demand, MAMF must invest to scale up their production operations. "The problem we currently have is that the market is growing. We struggle to keep up with demand. We are looking for investment capital to increase our seed production, first and foremost," says Ms. Bridget.
This month, MAMF plans to build its first central farming facility to address the needs for increased production and quality control. "The role of the central facility is to introduce solar panels to these mushroom farming communities that lack electricity,"
You can visit the MAMF Outreach Initiative's website to learn more about their mission, investment opportunities and their crowdfunding campaign supporting the first central farming facility.
Listen to the full MAMF podcast interview with Ms. Bridget:
https://soundcloud.com/
Media Contact
Airrion Andrews
Mindshare Capture
888-705-8815
***@mindsharecapture.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse