Latest Version of Epicor ERP Extends Manufacturing Leadership
Latest Solution Includes Powerful Cloud-Based Analytics and Global Electronic Compliance
Building on the strengths of its cloud-first architecture, the latest release provides powerful new capabilities to support operational excellence, improved visibility, and revenue expansion—critical to achieve sustained growth in the increasingly competitive and fast-paced global business arena, with new functionality to support top-line revenue growth while controlling bottom-line costs.
"With margins for products eroding, customer demands increasing, and an uncertain and somewhat unstable global economy, manufacturers need to use technology to increase their business agility, and enable strategic decision-making,"
Epicor ERP now provides greater cloud deployment flexibility and new and enhanced business functionality out-of-the-box, including new capabilities to support global growth and expansion, business transformation, and efficiencies in mission-critical operations such as quality and compliance. The new release also features fully integrated enterprise content management capabilities from the company's January 2017 acquisition of DocStar. These new competencies support business transformation initiatives focused on improved customer-centricity, collaboration, efficiency and expansion to address new market opportunities.
Available now in 36 languages for upgrades and new cloud deployments worldwide, businesses using the latest version of Epicor ERP will benefit from the following features:
· New dedicated tenancy cloud option: In addition to multi-tenancy and single-tenancy deployment options, the new dedicated cloud option offers greater flexibility and control.
· International financial and compliance capabilities:
· New data analytics packages: Epicor Data Analytics (EDA) offers flexible and easy-to-use analytics tightly integrated with Epicor ERP. Via configurable dashboards, EDA drives data visibility, for improved decision making.
· New tools for greater productivity in front and back-end processes: Anew2D Design Visualization Tool enhances the Epicor ERP configure-to-
· New resources streamline upgrades and support training: New tools, including the Epicor Site Analyzer and a new rapid data migration option accelerate the upgrade process for customers transitioning from on premise to cloud deployment models. Epicor University also offers education and training on the new ERP functionality.
