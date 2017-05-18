Latest Version of Epicor ERP Extends Manufacturing Leadership

Latest Solution Includes Powerful Cloud-Based Analytics and Global Electronic Compliance

-- Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Unveiled at its Insights 2017customer conference, Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, has introduced the latest version of Epicor ERP, the global enterprise resource planning solution in use today by thousands of customers in 150 countries worldwide.Building on the strengths of its cloud-first architecture, the latest release provides powerful new capabilities to support operational excellence, improved visibility, and revenue expansion—critical to achieve sustained growth in the increasingly competitive and fast-paced global business arena, with new functionality to support top-line revenue growth while controlling bottom-line costs."With margins for products eroding, customer demands increasing, and an uncertain and somewhat unstable global economy, manufacturers need to use technology to increase their business agility, and enable strategic decision-making,"said Scott Hays, senior vice president, product marketing, Epicor. "Designed to support how people work, today and in the future, Epicor ERP helps businesses make the most of technologies such as the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, social collaboration, mobility and additive manufacturing."Epicor ERP now provides greater cloud deployment flexibility and new and enhanced business functionality out-of-the-box, including new capabilities to support global growth and expansion, business transformation, and efficiencies in mission-critical operations such as quality and compliance. The new release also features fully integrated enterprise content management capabilities from the company's January 2017 acquisition of DocStar. These new competencies support business transformation initiatives focused on improved customer-centricity, collaboration, efficiency and expansion to address new market opportunities.Available now in 36 languages for upgrades and new cloud deployments worldwide, businesses using the latest version of Epicor ERP will benefit from the following features:In addition to multi-tenancy and single-tenancy deployment options, the new dedicated cloud option offers greater flexibility and control.Expanded international financial applications and a new electronic compliance engine to ease the reporting, tax and payment processing complexities of operating in multiple geographies.Epicor Data Analytics (EDA) offers flexible and easy-to-use analytics tightly integrated with Epicor ERP. Via configurable dashboards, EDA drives data visibility, for improved decision making.Anew2D Design Visualization Tool enhances the Epicor ERP configure-to-order design function. New functions have also been added to Epicor Manifest–the automated shipping software.New tools, including the Epicor Site Analyzer and a new rapid data migration option accelerate the upgrade process for customers transitioning from on premise to cloud deployment models. Epicor University also offers education and training on the new ERP functionality.