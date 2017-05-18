News By Tag
Gamified Hackathon Festival from Hong Kong is coming on 3rd June: Welcomes Problem Solvers Online
The Festival will Encourage Skill, Knowledge, Fun, and Entertainment: Great Way to Kick Off Summer Season
The first crowd-fired Hacking Marathon will solve critical world problems and the event will be live-streamed worldwide. amazed is leading career development brand from Hong Kong and it is known for organizing events, trainings, job fairs and projects to explore the untapped talent resources from the global talent community.
"This Hackathon is going to be the only exclusive event in Hong Kong, where the best is trained to perform at their best - with the best." Said Mr. Daniel Shen, the CEO of amazed who will be hosting this great Hackathon on Saturday, June 3rd. "We invite students and other people to get their spots reserved today to be a part of the biggest sensation of this summer season." He added.
The Hackathon is designed to be an engaging and gamified platform for the participants. The first four hours will focus on the strategic planning, and prototyping, followed by a pitching and then lastly, collaboration between the participants. Elements from popular reality TV shows like Apprentice, Shark Tank and Survival will be displayed in a gamified form not only to educate but also to entertain the audience.
Hackathon festival will have 140 Participants, 10 Speakers/Judges, 14 Mentors and 20 Companies. People will also be able to attend the Hackathon online from the comfort of their own home. Critical problems will be solved in front of the audience and expert judges will be evaluating the performance of the participating competitors. Moreover, the participants will go through a crash course prior to the hackathon.
All those who sign up for the Hackathon before May 31 will get a free recorded training session by some of the leading influencers. This is a limited time offer and will share talks, lectures and other inspirational material with those who sign up before Sunday, May 21st.
More information about the speakers, schedule and registration of this inspiring Hackathon are available on: hackathon.am-
