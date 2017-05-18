 
Brelby Theatre Company Announces 10th Season

 
 
GLENDALE, Ariz. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Brelby Theatre Company, the West Valley's "New Works Incubator" announces their 10th season, and it is chock full of world premieres.

Brelby's 10th Season

The Night of Shorts
Jan 12-13, 19-20 at 7:30pm/ Jan 14, 21 at 2:00pm

This year we'll be hosting a writing contest to determine the short plays to be showcased in the series. Even more exciting? We're going to be publishing this year's shorts in a compilation, available for purchase at the performances. You can expect to see details about the contest made public by the end of July.

Lysistrada Jones
Book By Douglas Carer Beane
Music and Lyrics by Lewis Flinn
Feb 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, March 2-3 at 7:30pm
Feb 11, 18, 25 at 2pm

Our show starts – for a moment – in ancient Greece. The play "Lysistrata" has begun under the watchful care of "Hetaira." With a twinkle of her eye and a flick of her wrist, we are in the present day and on the campus of Athens University where the basketball team hasn't won a game in 30 years. But when spunky transfer student Lysistrata Jones dares the squad's fed-up girlfriends to stop "giving it up" to their boyfriends until they win a game, the team's legendary losing streak could finally come to an end. Adapted from Lysistrata, Aristophanes' classic Greek comedy, Lysistrada Jones takes student activism to a whole new level and celebrates the journey of discovering and embracing who you truly are.

Spin
By Shelby Elise Maticic
March 23-24, 30-31, April 6-7, 13-14 at 7:30pm
March 25, April 8 at 2pm

Spin tells the story of the Derby Dames, a hot shot team in the fast paced world of roller derby. When their star jammer is laid up with a 9 month injury, the Dames reluctantly agree to bring on the team captain's sister Dahlia. Dahlia, a high school physics teacher, is drawn to the science of the sport…but will she be able to handle the cutthroat competition?

Fly By Night
Conceived by Kim Rosenstock
Written by Will Connolly, Michael Mitnick & Kim Rosenstock
May 11-12, 18-19, 25-26, June 1-2 at 7:30pm/ May 13, 20, 27 at 2pm

A star-crossed prophecy. A lot of music. Just not a lot of light. In this darkly comic rock-fable, a melancholy sandwich maker's humdrum life is intersected by two entrancing sisters. A sweeping ode to young love set against the backdrop of the northeast blackout of 1965, Fly By Night is a tale about making your way and discovering hope in a world beset by darkness.

Spy Love You
By John Perovich
June 29-30, July 6-7, 13-14, 20-21 at 7:30pm/ July 1, 8, 15 at 2pm

Charley and Katie Sterling always had big dreams of being spies for the C.I.A., but they settled for working in mall security…at least that's what their willing to share with each other—hey, it's classified! What happens when our seemingly innocent couple hides their spy shenanigans? Hilarity ensues as the Sterlings go under cover to prevent a criminal mastermind from destroying planet Earth! spy love you pays tribute to its genre while packing its laughs and surprises at break-neck speed.

The 4th Annual Brelby Miscast Concert
Aug 3-4, 10-11 at 7:30pm
Aug 5 at 2pm

An evening of musical numbers and scenes where performers are given the opportunity to shine in roles that are outside of their typical casting bias. You might see a sweet ingenue take on a villainous role, or a stunning ballad from someone who is typically seen in the ensemble. This mixed up performance is an exciting chance to see our artists shine in an unexpected way.

Return to Rosie's Pub
Aug 24-25, 31, Sep 1, 7-8, 14-15 at 7:30pm/ Aug 26, Sep 2, 9 at 2pm

In Return to Rosie's Pub audiences will be invited back to experience the magic of Rosie the Riveter's pub, existing somewhere outside the conventions of time and reality. This production will feature an entirely new array of famous women, pub guests and staff with stories to tell. One familiar face remains…Rosie the Riveter. This season's production will feature an open call for playwrights to apply to join the writers circle, details to be posted in July.

Powerhouse: The Tesla Musical

Music by CJ O'Hara
Book & Lyrics by Brian Maticic & John Perovich
Oct 5-6, 12-13, 19-20, 26-27 at 7:30pm/ Oct 7, 14, 21 at 2pm

Powerhouse - The Tesla Musical takes audiences through the electric, crazed passion of Nikola Tesla. Engineer, inventor, and physicist, it was seemingly impossible to stop the brilliant vision of this man who registered over 300 patents. The musical explores key triumphs and challenges throughout Tesla's unorthodox life—with particular focus on the inventor's most grandiose and controversial project. Witness a true "powerhouse" unleashed in this premiere musical event.

Much Ado About Nothing
by William Shakespeare
Nov 9-11, 16-17 at 7:30pm

A group of soldiers return from the war. The world-weary Benedick and his friend Claudio find themselves reacquainted with Beatrice and Hero. As memories of conflict give way to a life of parties and masked balls, Claudio and Hero fall madly, deeply in love, while Benedick and Beatrice reignite their own altogether more combative courtship.

12 Days of Christmas
By Brian & Shelby Maticic
Nov 30, Dec 1, 7-8, 14-15, 21-22 at 7:30pm
Dec 2, 9, 16 at 2pm

Robert and Renee have been together for ages, 12 years to be precise… but something is keeping him from taking the next step. When Thanksgiving passes by and he still hasn't popped the question, Renee takes her best friend, Ori's advice and calls it quits. Determined to win her back by Christmas, Robert has 12 days to prove to Renee that their relationship is worth saving.

Tickets are available by visiting the official website, brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $25 per performance. Mainstage admission is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription: brelby.com/showgo. The Brelby Playhouse is located at 7154 N 58th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301.

Contact
Cassandra Symonds
***@universalaccessproductions.org
End
Source:Brelby Theatre Company
Email:***@universalaccessproductions.org Email Verified
