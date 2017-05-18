News By Tag
Brelby Theatre Company Announces 10th Season
Brelby's 10th Season
The Night of Shorts
Jan 12-13, 19-20 at 7:30pm/ Jan 14, 21 at 2:00pm
This year we'll be hosting a writing contest to determine the short plays to be showcased in the series. Even more exciting? We're going to be publishing this year's shorts in a compilation, available for purchase at the performances. You can expect to see details about the contest made public by the end of July.
Lysistrada Jones
Book By Douglas Carer Beane
Music and Lyrics by Lewis Flinn
Feb 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, March 2-3 at 7:30pm
Feb 11, 18, 25 at 2pm
Our show starts – for a moment – in ancient Greece. The play "Lysistrata"
Spin
By Shelby Elise Maticic
March 23-24, 30-31, April 6-7, 13-14 at 7:30pm
March 25, April 8 at 2pm
Spin tells the story of the Derby Dames, a hot shot team in the fast paced world of roller derby. When their star jammer is laid up with a 9 month injury, the Dames reluctantly agree to bring on the team captain's sister Dahlia. Dahlia, a high school physics teacher, is drawn to the science of the sport…but will she be able to handle the cutthroat competition?
Fly By Night
Conceived by Kim Rosenstock
Written by Will Connolly, Michael Mitnick & Kim Rosenstock
May 11-12, 18-19, 25-26, June 1-2 at 7:30pm/ May 13, 20, 27 at 2pm
A star-crossed prophecy. A lot of music. Just not a lot of light. In this darkly comic rock-fable, a melancholy sandwich maker's humdrum life is intersected by two entrancing sisters. A sweeping ode to young love set against the backdrop of the northeast blackout of 1965, Fly By Night is a tale about making your way and discovering hope in a world beset by darkness.
Spy Love You
By John Perovich
June 29-30, July 6-7, 13-14, 20-21 at 7:30pm/ July 1, 8, 15 at 2pm
Charley and Katie Sterling always had big dreams of being spies for the C.I.A., but they settled for working in mall security…at least that's what their willing to share with each other—hey, it's classified! What happens when our seemingly innocent couple hides their spy shenanigans?
The 4th Annual Brelby Miscast Concert
Aug 3-4, 10-11 at 7:30pm
Aug 5 at 2pm
An evening of musical numbers and scenes where performers are given the opportunity to shine in roles that are outside of their typical casting bias. You might see a sweet ingenue take on a villainous role, or a stunning ballad from someone who is typically seen in the ensemble. This mixed up performance is an exciting chance to see our artists shine in an unexpected way.
Return to Rosie's Pub
Aug 24-25, 31, Sep 1, 7-8, 14-15 at 7:30pm/ Aug 26, Sep 2, 9 at 2pm
In Return to Rosie's Pub audiences will be invited back to experience the magic of Rosie the Riveter's pub, existing somewhere outside the conventions of time and reality. This production will feature an entirely new array of famous women, pub guests and staff with stories to tell. One familiar face remains…Rosie the Riveter. This season's production will feature an open call for playwrights to apply to join the writers circle, details to be posted in July.
Powerhouse: The Tesla Musical
Music by CJ O'Hara
Book & Lyrics by Brian Maticic & John Perovich
Oct 5-6, 12-13, 19-20, 26-27 at 7:30pm/ Oct 7, 14, 21 at 2pm
Powerhouse - The Tesla Musical takes audiences through the electric, crazed passion of Nikola Tesla. Engineer, inventor, and physicist, it was seemingly impossible to stop the brilliant vision of this man who registered over 300 patents. The musical explores key triumphs and challenges throughout Tesla's unorthodox life—with particular focus on the inventor's most grandiose and controversial project. Witness a true "powerhouse"
Much Ado About Nothing
by William Shakespeare
Nov 9-11, 16-17 at 7:30pm
A group of soldiers return from the war. The world-weary Benedick and his friend Claudio find themselves reacquainted with Beatrice and Hero. As memories of conflict give way to a life of parties and masked balls, Claudio and Hero fall madly, deeply in love, while Benedick and Beatrice reignite their own altogether more combative courtship.
12 Days of Christmas
By Brian & Shelby Maticic
Nov 30, Dec 1, 7-8, 14-15, 21-22 at 7:30pm
Dec 2, 9, 16 at 2pm
Robert and Renee have been together for ages, 12 years to be precise… but something is keeping him from taking the next step. When Thanksgiving passes by and he still hasn't popped the question, Renee takes her best friend, Ori's advice and calls it quits. Determined to win her back by Christmas, Robert has 12 days to prove to Renee that their relationship is worth saving.
Tickets are available by visiting the official website, brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $25 per performance. Mainstage admission is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription:
