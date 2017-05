Brelby Theatre Company Announces 10th Season

Contact

-- Brelby Theatre Company, the West Valley's "New Works Incubator" announces their 10season, and it is chock full of world premieres.Jan 12-13, 19-20 at 7:30pm/ Jan 14, 21 at 2:00pmThis year we'll be hosting a writing contest to determine the short plays to be showcased in the series. Even more exciting? We're going to be publishing this year's shorts in a compilation, available for purchase at the performances. You can expect to see details about the contest made public by the end of July.Book By Douglas Carer BeaneMusic and Lyrics by Lewis FlinnFeb 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, March 2-3 at 7:30pmFeb 11, 18, 25 at 2pmOur show starts – for a moment – in ancient Greece. The play "Lysistrata"has begun under the watchful care of "Hetaira." With a twinkle of her eye and a flick of her wrist, we are in the present day and on the campus of Athens University where the basketball team hasn't won a game in 30 years. But when spunky transfer student Lysistrata Jones dares the squad's fed-up girlfriends to stop "giving it up" to their boyfriends until they win a game, the team's legendary losing streak could finally come to an end. Adapted from Lysistrata, Aristophanes' classic Greek comedy,takes student activism to a whole new level and celebrates the journey of discovering and embracing who you truly are.By Shelby Elise MaticicMarch 23-24, 30-31, April 6-7, 13-14 at 7:30pmMarch 25, April 8 at 2pmtells the story of the Derby Dames, a hot shot team in the fast paced world of roller derby. When their star jammer is laid up with a 9 month injury, the Dames reluctantly agree to bring on the team captain's sister Dahlia. Dahlia, a high school physics teacher, is drawn to the science of the sport…but will she be able to handle the cutthroat competition?Conceived by Kim RosenstockWritten by Will Connolly, Michael Mitnick & Kim RosenstockMay 11-12, 18-19, 25-26, June 1-2 at 7:30pm/ May 13, 20, 27 at 2pmA star-crossed prophecy. A lot of music. Just not a lot of light. In this darkly comic rock-fable, a melancholy sandwich maker's humdrum life is intersected by two entrancing sisters. A sweeping ode to young love set against the backdrop of the northeast blackout of 1965,is a tale about making your way and discovering hope in a world beset by darkness.By John PerovichJune 29-30, July 6-7, 13-14, 20-21 at 7:30pm/ July 1, 8, 15 at 2pmCharley and Katie Sterling always had big dreams of being spies for the C.I.A., but they settled for working in mall security…at least that's what their willing to share with each other—hey, it's classified! What happens when our seemingly innocent couple hides their spy shenanigans?Hilarity ensues as the Sterlings go under cover to prevent a criminal mastermind from destroying planet Earth! spy love you pays tribute to its genre while packing its laughs and surprises at break-neck speed.Aug 3-4, 10-11 at 7:30pmAug 5 at 2pmAn evening of musical numbers and scenes where performers are given the opportunity to shine in roles that are outside of their typical casting bias. You might see a sweet ingenue take on a villainous role, or a stunning ballad from someone who is typically seen in the ensemble. This mixed up performance is an exciting chance to see our artists shine in an unexpected way.Aug 24-25, 31, Sep 1, 7-8, 14-15 at 7:30pm/ Aug 26, Sep 2, 9 at 2pmInaudiences will be invited back to experience the magic of Rosie the Riveter's pub, existing somewhere outside the conventions of time and reality. This production will feature an entirely new array of famous women, pub guests and staff with stories to tell. One familiar face remains…Rosie the Riveter. This season's production will feature an open call for playwrights to apply to join the writers circle, details to be posted in July.Music by CJ O'HaraBook & Lyrics by Brian Maticic & John PerovichOct 5-6, 12-13, 19-20, 26-27 at 7:30pm/ Oct 7, 14, 21 at 2pmtakes audiences through the electric, crazed passion of Nikola Tesla. Engineer, inventor, and physicist, it was seemingly impossible to stop the brilliant vision of this man who registered over 300 patents. The musical explores key triumphs and challenges throughout Tesla's unorthodox life—with particular focus on the inventor's most grandiose and controversial project. Witness a true "powerhouse"unleashed in this premiere musical event.by William ShakespeareNov 9-11, 16-17 at 7:30pmA group of soldiers return from the war. The world-weary Benedick and his friend Claudio find themselves reacquainted with Beatrice and Hero. As memories of conflict give way to a life of parties and masked balls, Claudio and Hero fall madly, deeply in love, while Benedick and Beatrice reignite their own altogether more combative courtship.By Brian & Shelby MaticicNov 30, Dec 1, 7-8, 14-15, 21-22 at 7:30pmDec 2, 9, 16 at 2pmRobert and Renee have been together for ages, 12 years to be precise… but something is keeping him from taking the next step. When Thanksgiving passes by and he still hasn't popped the question, Renee takes her best friend, Ori's advice and calls it quits. Determined to win her back by Christmas, Robert has 12 days to prove to Renee that their relationship is worth saving.Tickets are available by visiting the official website, brelby.com/tickets . General admission is $25 per performance. Mainstage admission is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription: brelby.com/showgo . The Brelby Playhouse is located at 7154 N 58th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301.