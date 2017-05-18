News By Tag
#MyHealthySummer Social Media Challenge Launches Today
MyHealthySummer Challenge Encourages Young Adults to Share Health Messages on Social Media
The Challenge:
Snap a photo of the healthy choices you're making this summer. Post your photo and caption to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (must use: #ShowYourLoveToday (https://twitter.com/
Follow #ShowYourLoveToday (https://twitter.com/
At the end of the summer, we'll announce the most engaged individual (or group). This will be based on their number of original social media posts and 'shares.'* What's the incentive, you ask? Check it out!
Engagement Incentives:
The more you post and share others' posts, the more chances you have to earn the incentive for yourself. Here are the items we plan to offer. If we have a large number of participants, we will increase the number of incentives we offer!
1 - Select some cool electronics or Amazon gear, such as: Amazon Echo, (https://www.amazon.com/
2 - A preconception care kit; full of branded gear and healthy essentials. More than $60 value.
3 - Become a preconception health celebrity: Website/photo spread on ShowYourLoveToday.com, highlighted in the national PCHHC newsletter, and invited to do a "social media takeover" to feature themselves on our and our partners' social channels.
4 - Student Scholarship for The 2017 North Carolina Sexual Health Conference #NCSEXCON.** NCSEXCON will support registration. Takes place on Sept 14-15, 2017 in Raleigh, NC. The goal of this conference is to connect agencies or individuals and create opportunities to share information, efforts, and best practices around sexual health across the lifespan. This is a $175 value.
5 - Incentive offer for all participants:
Why: For one, stay in touch with us (and each other). Two…get national visibility as a health leader (join our ambassador network for a resume builder). Three…there's some pretty awesome incentives just for doing what you're doing. AND Four…help your friends and their friends stay well!
Who is eligible: We're challenging ALL health/peer educators in the southeast, but all young adults are encouraged to join! Posts must be publicly visible or screenshot your post and submit to SuzanneW@med.unc.edu. Must be following Show Your Love and Every Woman Southeast on social media on the channels you use (see social channels below). If not now, join and follow us to be eligible!
Show Your Love on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
Every Woman Southeast on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/
NCSexCon on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
Note: If your profiles are private, you must send a screenshot of YOUR post to Suzanne Woodward (mailto:suzannew@
*One point per photo/caption. The same photo can be shared across different outlets and by different accounts for an extra point.
**NCSEXCON Scholarship does not include travel, accommodation, food, etc. Solely waives registration for full conference access.
Questions? Email SuzanneW@med.unc.edu.
Contact
Preconception Health and Health Care Initiative
***@med.unc.edu
