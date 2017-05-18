 
News By Tag
* Health
* Reproductive Health
* Ambassador
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chapel Hill
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918

#MyHealthySummer Social Media Challenge Launches Today

MyHealthySummer Challenge Encourages Young Adults to Share Health Messages on Social Media
 
 
MyHealthySummerChallenge
MyHealthySummerChalleng
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Health
* Reproductive Health
* Ambassador

Industry:
* Consumer

Location:
* Chapel Hill - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Projects

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, the National Preconception Health & Health Care Initiative (http://www.beforeandbeyond.org/about) (PCHHC) has partnered with Every Woman Southeast (http://www.everywomansoutheast.org) and NCSEXCON (https://twitter.com/hashtag/ncsexcon17?f=tweets&vertical=default&src=hash) to keep the preconception health momentum rolling this summer by encouraging young adults across the US to share and repost photos of their healthy summer fun.

The Challenge:

Snap a photo of the healthy choices you're making this summer. Post your photo and caption to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (must use: #ShowYourLoveToday (https://twitter.com/search?f=tweets&vertical=default&q=%23ShowYourLoveToday&src=typd) AND #MyHealthySummer (https://twitter.com/search?f=tweets&q=%23MyHealthySummer&src=typd)). Be sure to tag @ShowYourLoveToday. Each post is one worth one point.

Follow #ShowYourLoveToday (https://twitter.com/search?f=tweets&vertical=default&q=%23ShowYourLoveToday&src=typd) and repost another person's photo. Each 'share' of another account's post is worth two points.

At the end of the summer, we'll announce the most engaged individual (or group). This will be based on their number of original social media posts and 'shares.'* What's the incentive, you ask? Check it out!

Engagement Incentives:

The more you post and share others' posts, the more chances you have to earn the incentive for yourself. Here are the items we plan to offer. If we have a large number of participants, we will increase the number of incentives we offer!

1 - Select some cool electronics or Amazon gear, such as: Amazon Echo, (https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Echo-Dot-Portable-Bluetooth...)  Amazon Fire Tablet, (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01GEW27DA/ref=ods_gw_d_h1_an_t...)  TaoTronics Bluetooth sport headphones, Jambox bluetooth speaker and more. Easily a $50 value.

2 - A preconception care kit; full of branded gear and healthy essentials. More than $60 value.

3 - Become a preconception health celebrity: Website/photo spread on ShowYourLoveToday.com, highlighted in the national PCHHC newsletter, and invited to do a "social media takeover" to feature themselves on our and our partners' social channels.

4 - Student Scholarship for The 2017 North Carolina Sexual Health Conference #NCSEXCON.** NCSEXCON will support registration. Takes place on Sept 14-15, 2017 in Raleigh, NC. The goal of this conference is to connect agencies or individuals and create opportunities to share information, efforts, and best practices around sexual health across the lifespan. This is a $175 value.

5 - Incentive offer for all participants: you'll be invited to gather for a Show Your Love video meet-up in early fall to meet our team, some of the brightest industry leaders, and the other participants. A great opportunity to virtually network and share your work/interests with leaders and peers across the region.

Why: For one, stay in touch with us (and each other). Two…get national visibility as a health leader (join our ambassador network for a resume builder). Three…there's some pretty awesome incentives just for doing what you're doing. AND Four…help your friends and their friends stay well!

Who is eligible: We're challenging ALL health/peer educators in the southeast, but all young adults are encouraged to join! Posts must be publicly visible or screenshot your post and submit to SuzanneW@med.unc.edu. Must be following Show Your Love and Every Woman Southeast on social media on the channels you use (see social channels below). If not now, join and follow us to be eligible!

Show Your Love on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ShowYourLoveToday), Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/SYL_Today), Instagram (http://www.instagram.com/showyourlovetoday)
Every Woman Southeast on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/everywomanSE) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/everywomansoutheast/)
NCSexCon on Twitter (https://twitter.com/NCSEXCON) and Instagram (http://www.instagram.com/ncsexcon)

Note: If your profiles are private, you must send a screenshot of YOUR post to Suzanne Woodward (mailto:suzannew@med.unc.edu). We'll announce winners during our Show Your Love webinar, gathering together all the participants for a live announcement & virtual meet-up (date/time TBA)!

*One point per photo/caption. The same photo can be shared across different outlets and by different accounts for an extra point.

**NCSEXCON Scholarship does not include travel, accommodation, food, etc. Solely waives registration for full conference access.

Questions? Email SuzanneW@med.unc.edu.

Contact
Preconception Health and Health Care Initiative
***@med.unc.edu
End
Source:Preconception Health and Health Care Initiative
Email:***@med.unc.edu Email Verified
Tags:Health, Reproductive Health, Ambassador
Industry:Consumer
Location:Chapel Hill - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share