MyHealthySummer Social Media Challenge Launches Today

MyHealthySummer Challenge Encourages Young Adults to Share Health Messages on Social Media

-- Today, the National Preconception Health & Health Care Initiative (http://www.beforeandbeyond.org/about) (PCHHC) has partnered with Every Woman Southeast (http://www.everywomansoutheast.org)and NCSEXCON (https://twitter.com/hashtag/ncsexcon17?f=tweets&vertical=default&src=hash)to keep the preconception health momentum rolling this summer by encouraging young adults across the US to share and repost photos of their healthy summer fun.Snap a photo of the healthy choices you're making this summer. Post your photo and caption to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (must use:). Be sure to tag @ShowYourLoveToday.Follow #ShowYourLoveToday (https://twitter.com/search?f=tweets&vertical=default&q=%23ShowYourLoveToday&src=typd)and repost another person's photo.At the end of the summer, we'll announce the most engaged individual (or group). This will be based on their number of original social media posts and 'shares.'*The more you post and share others' posts, the more chances you have to earn the incentive for yourself. Here are the items we plan to offer. If we have a large number of participants, we will increase the number of incentives we offer!- Select some cool electronics or Amazon gear, such as: Amazon Echo, ( https://www.amazon.com/ Amazon-Echo- Dot-Portable- Bluetooth... ) Amazon Fire Tablet, ( https://www.amazon.com/ dp/B01GEW27DA/ ref=ods_gw_d_ h1_an_t... ) TaoTronics Bluetooth sport headphones, Jambox bluetooth speaker and more.- A preconception care kit; full of branded gear and healthy essentials.- Become a preconception health celebrity: Website/photo spread on ShowYourLoveToday.com, highlighted in the national PCHHC newsletter, and invited to do a "social media takeover" to feature themselves on our and our partners' social channels.- Student Scholarship for The 2017 North Carolina Sexual Health Conference #NCSEXCON.** NCSEXCON will support registration. Takes place on Sept 14-15, 2017 in Raleigh, NC. The goal of this conference is to connect agencies or individuals and create opportunities to share information, efforts, and best practices around sexual health across the lifespan.- Incentive offer for all participants:you'll be invited to gather for a Show Your Love video meet-up in early fall to meet our team, some of the brightest industry leaders, and the other participants. A great opportunity to virtually network and share your work/interests with leaders and peers across the region.For one, stay in touch with us (and each other). Two…get national visibility as a health leader (join our ambassador network for a resume builder). Three…there's some pretty awesome incentives just for doing what you're doing. AND Four…help your friends and their friends stay well!: We're challenging ALL health/peer educators in the southeast, but all young adults are encouraged to join! Posts must be publicly visible or screenshot your post and submit to SuzanneW@med.unc.edu. Must be following Show Your Love and Every Woman Southeast on social media on the channels you use (see social channels below). If not now, join and follow us to be eligible!Show Your Love on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ShowYourLoveToday), Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/SYL_Today), Instagram (http://www.instagram.com/showyourlovetoday)Every Woman Southeast on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/everywomanSE)and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/everywomansoutheast/)NCSexCon on Twitter (https://twitter.com/NCSEXCON) and Instagram (http://www.instagram.com/ncsexcon)Questions? Email SuzanneW@med.unc.edu.