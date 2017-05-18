Country(s)
Industry News
"STORM SEASON" Susan Wingate's Latest Novel
Storm Season, book one of Susan Wingate;s latest upmarket women's thriller, the Meg Storm series, is complete.
SEATTLE - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- STORM SEASON by Susan Wingate marks the first novel in Wingate's latest upmarket women's thriller series. STORM SEASON has all rights available for publication.
When asked what it means to her about completing the first novel of the series, Susan Wingate jested by saying, "It means I've just created a ton more work for myself."
STORM SEASON launches a new upmarket women's thriller series for Wingate, which she has coined the Meg Storm series. This marks Wingate's second series she's written in the mystery/thriller category since the Bobby's Diner series successes. The Meg Storm series begins with a gritty and chilling account of life after Storm's daughter dies. STORM SEASON explores how good people might go wrong when faced with manipulation and loathing.
"I decided to make metaphor a key element with this series. Nothing is as it seems. Everything turns on some deeper, underlying meaning." Wingate said about her latest thriller series.
Susan Wingate has won multiple literary awards for her novels. She is a #1 Amazon Bestselling author of The Deer Effect, Drowning, and the Bobby's Diner series. Susan offers inspirational lectures and keynotes about the publishing industry. She is a diverse author with published work ranging from YA romance fantasy to upmarket thrillers.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Miche Ajamie at 360/622-9448 or email Miche at info@susanwingate.com.
Media Contact
Miche Ajamie
***@susanwingate.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse