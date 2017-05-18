Elite Miami Personal Trainer Goes Beyond The Call of Practice

Miami Personal Trainer Connecting With The Underprivileged In His Community.

Omar F. Cordero CMT®

Omar F. Cordero CMT® a well known Personal Trainer does his daily morning runs around the South Miami area. Clients join him regularly on his signature morning run. His run path takes him right behind the South Miami Library and under the MetroRail line that cross the South Miami and Dadeland Area. Many homeless can be seen laying on the streets and grass around his designed running path. "Every morning I see the same people over and over and they see me" says Cordero. As an advocate of health and wellness and being a Sports Nutrition Specialist, Cordero has decided during his morning runs to drop healthy food items such as rye bread and oatmeal items he knows can last for days and help feed them. He saw the hardships and realized how fortunate many of us are to live our daily lives. Getting to know most of the homeless on a first name basis many of them cheer him on as he runs every morning with his group. Cordero at times would stop his runs and invite those living on the street to join in on a simple exersise routine which brnits huge smiles and laughter to everyone participating. "It's amazing in all my life I have never seen a homeless person really smile, laugh and cheer yet, the moment they join in on one of my routines a world of joy is brought down on all of us" says Cordero. Fitness always being a passion to Cordero has enabled him to realize the power of his gift and passion to motivate and inspire all walks of life. He soon will be forming The Lift2Help Project a charitable organization which he hopes will bring the community together through health and wellness.About Omar F. Cordero CMT®Omar F. Cordero CMT® is an Elite Master Trainer located at Body and Soul Miami in Coral Gables Florida. He is a Licensed Certified Personal Trainer and a Certified Master Trainer with specialized certifications in Resistance Training, Endurance Training and Fitness Nutrition. He has over 18 years experience working with many VIP high profile clients throughout South Florida. Omar is the creator of ThePumpMethod™and the Pump24™ training series that helps kick start the metabolism for sustained weight loss. He is also recognized as a Sports Nutrition Specialist with the National Council of Strength and Fitness and is an Advanced Sports Performance Coach with USA Weightlifting overseen by the United States Olympic Committee. He is also a practicing Emergency Medical Technician and CPR/AED certified with the American Heart Association. As a Fitness Specialist and Metabolic Conditioning Expert he has been featured in numerous media outlets and Spanish television networks. He also speaks and conducts seminars educating the public on health and wellness. In practice he focuses on weight reduction, body toning and sports performance training and strategically specializes in exercise rehab methods to reduce pain and prevent injuries. Medical departments in the sports world now consist of a team of multidisciplined physicians, athletic trainers, physical therapists, strength coaches, massage therapists, and other health care professionals. As a practicing Master Trainer he brings a team of experts and resourceful professionals that work together with him offering a holistic approach to his clients. Omar and the ChairmanFitness™team provides personal training in Miami, Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Brickell and South Florida.