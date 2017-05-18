News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dragun Corporation Celebrates 29th Year in Business
With a very low turnover rate among their staff, there are still several Dragun associates who were at the company when they opened their doors in 1988. In fact, the average tenure at Dragun among all the staff is 16 years. According to company president, Peggy Miller, "This tenure has been one of the factors that has allowed us to serve our clients so consistently well over the years." Peggy went on to say that, "It is rewarding to know that the service and advice we provide genuinely helps our clients. Just the other day we received unsolicited feedback from a client who said, 'I'm not used to consultants trying to minimize their own work.' Our belief has always been what's best for our clients is ultimately best for our company."
Dragun Corporation provides environmental advice to the regulated community including site assessments, remediation, compliance, and support in litigation. You can find out more about Dragun Corporation at http://www.dragun.com and http://www.dragun.ca
Contact
Alan Hahn
***@dragun.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse