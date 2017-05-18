 
Industry News





Dragun Corporation Celebrates 29th Year in Business

 
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Dragun Corporation, an environmental consulting firm in the United States and Canada, opened for business on May 24, 1988.  This year they celebrate their 29th year in business.

With a very low turnover rate among their staff, there are still several Dragun associates who were at the company when they opened their doors in 1988.  In fact, the average tenure at Dragun among all the staff is 16 years.  According to company president, Peggy Miller, "This tenure has been one of the factors that has allowed us to serve our clients so consistently well over the years."  Peggy went on to say that, "It is rewarding to know that the service and advice we provide genuinely helps our clients. Just the other day we received unsolicited feedback from a client who said, 'I'm not used to consultants trying to minimize their own work.' Our belief has always been what's best for our clients is ultimately best for our company."

Dragun Corporation provides environmental advice to the regulated community including site assessments, remediation, compliance, and support in litigation. You can find out more about Dragun Corporation at http://www.dragun.com and http://www.dragun.ca

