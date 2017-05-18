News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Text My Main Number Announced to Offer Landline Texting Service with Value Added Features
Text My Main Number, USA based business texting service provider offers landline texting service to customers in the USA. The offered service can be accessed using the web based user portal.
The representative of the company shared a list of key features offered by this business messaging service provider:
· SMS to Landline
· SMS from Landline
· Group messaging
· Bulk messaging
· Scheduled messaging
· Auto reply
· Automated appointment scheduling
· SMS forwarding
· SMS to email
· Contact Management
· Sub user management
· SMS detail reports
· And more
"Texting has been an important mode of communication for a long time. It gives convenience and flexibility while used in the communication. For example, unlike call you can send an SMS and then start following routine. While you connect over the phone, you have to stay on line to complete the conversation. Also, sometimes the customer has to deal with a long hold time. All these negatively impact the customer experience. The introduction of SMS in business can overcome all these issues and help in improving the customer satisfaction."
He further added, "Emergence of landline texting has brought radical changes in the industry. It empowers you to amaze the customer by allowing them to send an SMS to your landline number. This also keeps the personal and professional messages separate."
As per the shared detail, the Text My Main Number brought more features in this simple landline texting solution and added some business messaging features as shared earlier in this article. These features allow companies to manage communication swiftly. Moreover, they can take benefit of these automate features. The stated system is accessible remotely and can be used from anywhere.
The representative of the company has invited interested people for a free live demo of the stated system. Also, they offer 30 days free trial to be used by the customer to experience the benefits and feature of this solution.
The interested people may explore more details of this solution by visiting their website here http://textmymainnumber.com/
Contact
Text My Main Number
***@textmymainnumber.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse