 
News By Tag
* Landline texting service
* Landline texting solution
* Business Messaging Solution
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918


Text My Main Number Announced to Offer Landline Texting Service with Value Added Features

Text My Main Number, USA based business texting service provider offers landline texting service to customers in the USA. The offered service can be accessed using the web based user portal.
 
 
NEW YORK - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Text My Main Number is one of the leading business texting service providers based out of New York, USA. The company offers landline texting service to its customers in the USA and Canada. As part of their service, they text enable the landline number of an organization, company or store. Once the landline number is text enabled, this main line number can be used for sending and receiving text messages aka SMS. It can be used to send and receive MMS as well. The spokesperson of the company has announced to offer this landline texting service with value added features for its customers. It means the landline messaging service offered by Text My Main Number is not confined to the messaging service; it comes up with a wider array of features which can be used by the users to leverage additional benefits of this service.

The representative of the company shared a list of key features offered by this business messaging service provider:

·         SMS to Landline

·         SMS from Landline

·         Group messaging

·         Bulk messaging

·         Scheduled messaging

·         Auto reply

·         Automated appointment scheduling

·         SMS forwarding

·         SMS to email

·         Contact Management

·         Sub user management

·         SMS detail reports

·         And more

"Texting has been an important mode of communication for a long time. It gives convenience and flexibility while used in the communication. For example, unlike call you can send an SMS and then start following routine. While you connect over the phone, you have to stay on line to complete the conversation. Also, sometimes the customer has to deal with a long hold time. All these negatively impact the customer experience. The introduction of SMS in business can overcome all these issues and help in improving the customer satisfaction.", shared the spokesperson of Text My Main Number.

He further added, "Emergence of landline texting has brought radical changes in the industry. It empowers you to amaze the customer by allowing them to send an SMS to your landline number. This also keeps the personal and professional messages separate."

As per the shared detail, the Text My Main Number brought more features in this simple landline texting solution and added some business messaging features as shared earlier in this article. These features allow companies to manage communication swiftly. Moreover, they can take benefit of these automate features. The stated system is accessible remotely and can be used from anywhere.

The representative of the company has invited interested people for a free live demo of the stated system. Also, they offer 30 days free trial to be used by the customer to experience the benefits and feature of this solution.

The interested people may explore more details of this solution by visiting their website here http://textmymainnumber.com/

Contact
Text My Main Number
***@textmymainnumber.com
End
Text My Main Number News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share