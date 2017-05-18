News By Tag
Opus 2 Experiences Another Year of Triple-Digit Growth in Closed Deals, Users and Active Workspaces
450% increase in enterprise license sales highlights rapid adoption by US law firms of Magnum, Opus 2's game-changing transcript management and case analysis platform
"We are extremely pleased with our worldwide momentum, particularly in the US," said Graham Smith-Bernal, founder and CEO for Opus 2 International. "Many of our enterprise customers began using Magnum on a case-by-case basis and have expressed great satisfaction regarding how the technology streamlines the process of legal collaboration and helps them serve their clients with efficiency and uncompromising quality. When the enterprise option became available, many of those clients promptly pursued this choice, having already established a solid business case in-house. They recognized an opportunity to replace multiple underutilized tools with a single, integrated and modern platform."
Opus 2 also announced it experienced a 400% increase in the number of active Opus 2 Magnum workspaces and a 250% increase in the number of users in the US over the same one-year period. At the global level, the company increased staffing by 170%, expanding its London, San Francisco, Singapore and New York offices, and hiring several additional attorneys as well as legal technology and e-discovery experts to assume client-facing roles.
Opus 2's client portfolio includes 100 percent of the Sweet Sixteen Trans-Atlantic Law Firms, the AmLaw Global 2013 Top 10 firms, the Magic Circle and the Big Four Consulting Firms which use Opus 2 Magnum to collaborate on litigation matters.
About Opus 2 Magnum
Opus 2 Magnum is a dynamic, searchable, cloud-based workspace from which litigators, co-counsel and experts share transcripts, key documents, exhibits, video and research and collaborate on work product for deposition and trial preparation. The collaborative workspaces unite team members so they may jointly, or individually, dissect the salient aspects of testimony and evidence, develop questioning strategies and organize the material to be presented to the court. Magnum offers a comprehensive selection of purpose-built tools designed specifically for case teams to apply tags, notes and annotations;
About the Enterprise Edition of Opus 2 Magnum
The enterprise version of Magnum is available either as a Hosted Enterprise service, where Opus 2 handles data storage, security and software enhancements while the firm administers workspaces and governs permissions, or in an On-Premise Enterprise version that allows Magnum to be installed behind an organization's firewall, where the firm's internal security team can manage the data and access protocols. Regardless of the licensing arrangement, casework and collaboration in Magnum can extend across multiple matters hinging on similar legal issues and overlapping evidence. Legal teams can easily find relevant work product and repurpose insights from earlier matters to help with key strategic decision-making.
About Opus 2
Opus 2 is the only worldwide legal services company that blends sophisticated cloud technology with court reporting excellence to modernize evidence management during high-stakes matters across the globe— including litigation, arbitration hearings, depositions (US) and government inquiries. For more information about Opus 2, visit opus2.com or call +1 888¬960¬3117.
Media Contact
Brenda Mahedy
bmahedy@opus2.com
