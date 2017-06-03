News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Denver Dry Goods: Where Colorado Shopped with Confidence
Local author Mark Barnhouse will be available to sign copies of book
Over the course of eleven decades, The Denver Dry Goods and its predecessor, McNamara Dry Goods, proudly served Coloradoans, who knew they could "shop with confidence" for the best quality at the fairest prices. Much more than the goods it sold, the store was a major institution that touched the lives of nearly every Denverite. Comforting culinary traditions like Chicken à la King in the vast fifth-floor tearoom and breakfast with Santa delighted locals. Festive chandeliers adorned the four-hundred-
Highlights from the book include:
· This is the first-ever book-length history of the store, often simply referred to as The Denver.
· There's an entire chapter on the Tea Room, The largest restaurant from 1924—1987, lavishly illustrated, with six recipes of classic Tea Room dishes, including its signature dish, Chicken a la King.
· The book also covers a department that most American department stores never had: a complete shop to serve the needs of the professional stockman and cowboy.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
960 S. Colorado Blvd.
Denver, CO 80246
When: Saturday, June 3rd, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
