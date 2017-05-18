Amarillo Family Eyecare Welcoming New Physician to Practice

Contact

-- Amarillo Family Eyecare is proud to announce that they will be welcoming Dr. William Chafin to their staff on. Dr. Chafin owned and operated a successful practice in Amarillo for the last 28 years. Now, he looks forward to bringing his experience and knowledge to the Amarillo Family Eyecare team.Dr. Chafin grew up in Pampa and graduated from Texas Tech University with a B.A. in Chemistry before attending the University of Houston College of Optometry. He is a proud member of First Presbyterian Church and currently serves on the City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation board.The addition of Dr. Chafin means there will be a doctor on staff every single day. It's a move the team at Amarillo Family Eyecare is very excited about. "It's very important to us to be able to provide continuity of care to all of our patients, anytime they need it," said Dr. Mackenzie Weir."We are so excited to be adding Dr. Chafin's experience to our staff. He's also a fun person to be around and he fits in with our family friendly environment!"Dr. Chafin practices the full scope of optometry, but he particularly loves helping people with contacts, especially multi-focals. He also enjoys working with patients over 40 by helping them understand their changing eye care needs.Dr. Mackenzie Weir founded Amarillo Family Eyecare in 2011. The staff's mission has always been to provide high quality, personalized vision care for the entire family.