News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Online Auctions Return Over $5M to the City of High Point
The types of items sold to reach this milestone have a wide range, from agriculture equipment to office furniture to buses. Some of the more dramatic results have come from vehicle sales, including automobiles, SUVs, and trucks. Collectively, these items have sold for over $990,000. Industrial and heavy equipment sales of almost a half million dollars have allowed the city to use these funds to purchase new vehicles and equipment. These funds help ensure city employees are using safe, up to date equipment while also saving taxpayer money.
Before selling their surplus items online, the City of High Point held live auctions on city property, each requiring weeks of preparation with little monetary rewards. With the increased exposure that the online auction platform provides the city has seen a definite increase in their surplus sales.
Fleet Services Director, Gary Smith, says, "Selling our surplus online with GovDeals allows us to attract buyers from all over the United States. We believe the competitive internet bidding process gets us more for our surplus property than the limited market we had with the traditional on site auctions. Anyone with access to the internet can bid on these items 24/7."
Once a vehicle or piece of equipment is declared surplus it is immediately listed for sale. This means that the city is continuously adding new vehicles and other items for sale and inventory can change at any time.
All auctions are open to the public and bidder registration is free. New bidders interested in bidding on the City of High Point's surplus property can complete their registration at www.govdeals.com/Register.
About GovDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.
GovDeals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services is a global solution provider in the reverse supply chain with the world's largest marketplace for business surplus. We partner with global Fortune 1000 corporations, middle market companies, and government agencies to intelligently transform surplus assets and inventory from a burden into a liquid opportunity that fuels the achievement of strategic goals. Our superior service, unmatched scale, and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. With nearly $7 billion in completed transactions, and 3 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart surplus solutions. Let us build a better future for your surplus. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com.
GovDeals Media Contact:
Molly Nations | 334-312-3861 | mnations@govdeals.com
Contact
Gary Smith
***@highpointnc.gov
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse