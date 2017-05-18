O'Dwyer Homes', The Walk at Brookwood, in Gwinnett County, Now Pre-Selling

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.
-- The Walk at Brookwood, an Enclave of 25 quality built houses by O'Dwyer Homes in Lawrenceville, has pre-sale opportunities available now! Located in the Award Winning Brookwood High School district, with meandering streams, walking paths and a playground, this Community is a perfect choice for a family. With nine beautiful home plans to choose from each boasting four or five bedrooms and starting in the 400's, The Walk at Brookwood offers homes built with Craftsman and Traditional Style Architecture and boasts Premiere Features like extensive upgraded trim, stainless steel appliances, granite and full tile baths.
O'Dwyer Homes' makes luxury affordable and is dedicated to cost savings. With all their homes being "Energy Star Certified" by a third party, homeowners will experience the peace of mind that comes from tried and true best building practices. More consistent temperatures across every room, reduced indoor allergy inducing pollutants and cost savings of up to 30% on utility bills are just some of the many benefits a homeowner can enjoy while owning an O'Dwyer Home.
With all this Community has to offer it is sure to sell fast. Ready to move fast? Come tour our decorated model home. Ready to move fast? See our move in ready home too! Call Monica at 678-698-9956, Kate at 404-867-2271 or Dee 770-865-7771. Or come by 981 Rocky Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30044. www.odwyerhomes.com