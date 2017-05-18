News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
California Man Wins 2017 Home Improvement Dream Giveaway®
Carlos De Paz donated to help charities including children and veterans and ended up winning a $10,000 Home Depot Gift Card in the Home Improvement Dream Giveaway.
Mr. De Paz made two donations in January of 2017. It was his donation on January 22, 2017, which resulted in the lucky ticket. "I feel great that my donations went to help some wonderful charities," he said.
On Tuesday, May 9, 2017, Mr. De Paz received the news via telephone that he had won the 2017 Home Improvement Dream Giveaway. "When I got the call, I couldn't believe it," he said. "I have never won anything in my life. When I told my wife, she was in shock … and I still am."
Mr. De Paz and his wife Roxana are in the process of buying a home and plan on using The Home Depot gift card to purchase new appliances.
Mr. De Paz has been a driver for Waste Management for the past three years. In his free time he enjoys working on his cars and running.
"Enter and you could possibly be lucky like me and win!" he said, when asked what he would tell people who see amazing Dream Giveaway prizes on TV, in magazines, and online at www.dreamgiveaway.com.
The sponsor of this promotion was New Beginning Children's Homes (NBCH), a 501(c) 3 provider of family-style long-term residential care with a mission to provide foster children a safe and faith-centered family atmosphere where they can heal, grow, and be loved while working through difficult life issues. In addition to the funding they received, NBCH provided grants to several worthwhile charities, including Disabled American Veterans, National Guard Educational Foundation, Smile Network International, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Bright Pink and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.
For low-res and high-res photography and video assets, please contact Kim Meyers.
A Dream Giveaway spokesperson is available for press interviews for traditional print, broadcast, and radio media and digital-only sites. Please contact Kim Meyers (kmeyers@dggroupinc.com) to arrange a press interview.
#
Contact
DGGroup, Inc./Kim Meyers
***@dggroupinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse