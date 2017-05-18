 
California Man Wins 2017 Home Improvement Dream Giveaway®

Carlos De Paz donated to help charities including children and veterans and ended up winning a $10,000 Home Depot Gift Card in the Home Improvement Dream Giveaway.
 
 
Carlos De Paz, the winner of the 2017 Home Improvement Dream Giveaway.
 
GRAVETTE, Ark. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The 2017 Home Improvement Dream Giveaway, a nationwide drawing sponsored by New Beginning Children's Homes, ended on April 25, 2017. Carlos De Paz, age 30, from Southern California was the grand-prize winner. Mr. De Paz was awarded a $10,000 The Home Depot gift card!

Mr. De Paz made two donations in January of 2017. It was his donation on January 22, 2017, which resulted in the lucky ticket. "I feel great that my donations went to help some wonderful charities," he said.

On Tuesday, May 9, 2017, Mr. De Paz received the news via telephone that he had won the 2017 Home Improvement Dream Giveaway. "When I got the call, I couldn't believe it," he said. "I have never won anything in my life. When I told my wife, she was in shock … and I still am."

Mr. De Paz and his wife Roxana are in the process of buying a home and plan on using The Home Depot gift card to purchase new appliances.

Mr. De Paz has been a driver for Waste Management for the past three years. In his free time he enjoys working on his cars and running.

"Enter and you could possibly be lucky like me and win!" he said, when asked what he would tell people who see amazing Dream Giveaway prizes on TV, in magazines, and online at www.dreamgiveaway.com.

The sponsor of this promotion was New Beginning Children's Homes (NBCH), a 501(c) 3 provider of family-style long-term residential care with a mission to provide foster children a safe and faith-centered family atmosphere where they can heal, grow, and be loved while working through difficult life issues. In addition to the funding they received, NBCH provided grants to several worthwhile charities, including Disabled American Veterans, National Guard Educational Foundation, Smile Network International, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Bright Pink and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.

