Rumberger's Patrick Delaney Elected to the Ninth Judicial Circuit's Professionalism Panel

 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Patrick Delaney, an attorney at Rumberger, Kirk & Caldwell, has been elected for a one year term to the Ninth Judicial Circuit's Professionalism Panel, which screens, evaluates, and acts upon allegations of unprofessional conduct between attorneys.

Each circuit's Professionalism Panel plays an integral role in advancing the overall objective of improving professionalism in the legal community by providing an informal, educational process to address conduct inconsistent with the defined Standards of Professionalism and Civility. The informal panels are designed to be non-punitive, but if need be, can make a recommendation of further discipline to the Florida Bar. The Ninth Judicial Circuit's Professionalism Panel has a total of 19 members serving staggered terms. No member may serve for longer than 6 cumulative years.

"I'm looking forward to playing my part in helping to raise the level of professionalism within the Ninth Circuit," said Delaney. "I see myself as a thoughtful, even-tempered voice that will be constructive in providing education regarding appropriate conduct," he continued.

Dedicated to the importance of professionalism among attorneys, Delaney also serves on the Orange County Bar Association's Professionalism Committee.

"The OCBA Professionalism Committee organizes and provides Professionalism and Ethics CLE opportunities for members of the Florida Bar.  It also recognizes attorneys for outstanding professionalism annually and conducts community outreach opportunities with high schools, universities, and law schools to educate and inform aspiring attorneys on professionalism and rules of civility and conduct," he added.

For more information visit, the Ninth Judicial Circuit's Professionalism Committee (http://www.ninthcircuit.org/about/programs/local-professi...), or the Orange County Bar Association Standards of Professional Courtesy. (https://www.orangecountybar.org/standards_of_practice)

Rumberger, Kirk & Caldwell, a litigation firm with 95 trial attorneys in Orlando, Miami, Tampa, Tallahassee, and Birmingham, takes a robust stance on professionalism and civility due to the firm's founders, Thom Rumberger, Bud Kirk and Dick Caldwell. Their focus on excellence, respect, civility, collegiality, cooperation and teamwork have become part of the firm's culture that is cultivated and passed on to each new generation of attorneys. In 2014, the firm hired Paul Lipton as Director of Professionalism, Career and Skill Development to offer unprecedented mentoring and career guidance for all generations of litigators to embrace their roles as leaders in the profession and within the community. Visit www.rumberger.com for more information.

Contact
Charles Jones
***@cjonespr.com
End
Source:Rumberger, Kirk & Caldwell
Email:***@cjonespr.com Email Verified
