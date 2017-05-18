News By Tag
Oil and Gas Data Management Market Expected to Reach $3,203 Million, Globally, by 2022
Data management incorporates a set of new generation technologies and architectures that are especially designed to extract crucial information from large volume of structured or unstructured data by enabling high-velocity capture and analysis.
Increase in popularity of real-time analysis and predictive analytics solutions, operational efficiency and performance improvement, and increased awareness among end users are projected to drive the adoption of oil and gas data management technologies and services growth during the forecast period. However, upsurge in cyberattacks and data breaches, lack of skilled workforce, and high initial investment are projected to limit the market growth to some extent during the forecast period.
By type, the IT infrastructure segment dominated the market in 2014 with around 48% market revenue share. Increase in oil field digitization, rise in adoption of enterprise mobility solutions, and real-time support to workforce have increased the need for advanced IT infrastructure. Furthermore, the data analysis segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of around 18%, owing to the increase in demand for monitoring real-time asset performance, maintaining consistent production, and reducing non-productive time (NPT).
Based on the geography, the oil and gas data management market is studied across four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2014, accounting for around 40% share of the overall oil and gas data management market. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific oil and gas data management market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 18% during the forecast period owing to change in oil and gas policies and rise in need for advanced analytics solutions and services among oil and gas companies in the region.
The global oil and gas data management market is characterized by the presence of large number of local and international market players. These companies tend to expand their market presence by adopting strategies such as innovative product launches, partnerships, and acquisition. Some of the key players operating in the oil and gas data management industry include Cisco Systems, Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hitachi, Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, NetApp, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Wipro Limited.
Key Findings of the Oil and Gas Data Management Market:
• By type, the IT infrastructure segment dominated the oil and gas data management market in 2014, and the data analysis segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.
• North America was the highest contributor in the overall oil and gas data management market size in 2014, however in terms of growth, the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to expand at the highest CAGR.
• The U.S. was leading in terms of spending on oil and gas data management technologies and services in 2014.
