News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Company Cars For Canton Ohio Cleaning Company
Cleaning company in canton ohio & akron ohio expand their fleet
Maid to Satisfy provides residential and commercial cleaning services. Their professional, energetic and knowledgeable cleaning teams are ready to sweep, mop, dust and detail your home or office to perfection. Their cleaning teams are professionally trained and this Northeast Ohio cleaning company is appropriately licensed, bonded, insured and trusted by hundreds of clients.
Providing professional home and office cleaning for over 13 years in the Northeast Ohio region has given Maid to Satisfy their stellar reputation for quality and reliability. They really care about the quality of their service and that means their clients can enjoy a clean home and more free time. Their professional cleaning are sure to leave your home smelling and looking its best. With Maid to Satisfy as your cleaning service you'll see the difference, you'll see they are affordable, you'll see they are reliable and you'll see they focus on quality.
In sync with the launch of their all new website, www.maid2satisfy.com, each well-decked out vehicle serves as a moving billboard in Northeast Ohio.
Their company goal is always to provide 100% customer satisfaction. They service the following areas:
· North Canton Ohio
· Louisville Ohio
· Stow Ohio
· Hudson Ohio
· Canton Ohio
· Kent Ohio
· Wadsworth Ohio
· Cuyahoga Falls Ohio
· Akron Ohio
· Massillon Ohio
· Medina Ohio
· Green, Ohio
For more information, please visit their website at http://maid2satisfy.com/
Contact
Anthony Leighton
***@maid2satisfy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse