Worldwide Release of Arcanheim Softworks' first mobile game titled 'Tilted : A Tale of Refraction' A 2D Puzzle game about Lasers, Prisms and Portals with Real-Time Physics.

Available now on Google Play Store! PUNE, India - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Friends, gamers, countrymen, lend me your thumbs for a tilting experience into the crystalline depths of Lumenos!



Arcanheim Softworks has announced the launch of its first game, "Tilted: A Tale of Refraction," for Android.



Are you tired of the same kind of repetitive gameplay in today's games?



Are you looking for something new? Something different?



Tilted is an exciting 2D Physics Puzzle game for iOS and Android that combines exploration and survival with real time physics. The game will test the players' reflexes, skills, timing and high school physics!



You play as Prizzo, an ancient spacefaring prism who is on a quest to save the universe by avoiding deadly hazards and refracting lasers. Prizzo must repel the darkness parasite and bring back the light to Lumenos. Refract and rotate your way through crystalline caverns and solve puzzles by using the laws of reflection and refraction to complete over fifteen deadly levels before time runs out.



The objective is simple: Do not die. Activate the portal. Go through.



The game supports a touch control system, which is intuitive and easy to understand but hard to master. The developer, Arcanheim Softworks, has ambitions to raise the standards of mobile gaming by introducing fresh and very challenging gameplay. The world of Tilted has beautifully handcrafted environments which are enthralling to explore, hard to survive in and packed with secrets to find.



Features:

-Visually striking and handcrafted level art.

-Intuitive controls. Challenging yet fun puzzles.

-Minimalistic gameplay.

-In-app Purchases.

-Out of the world story.

-Character customization and skins.



Gameplay Trailer - https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=H6kyWikfttU









Tilted: A Tale of Refraction is currently available (and completely FREE) on the Google Play Store.



https://play.google.com/ store/apps/details? id=com.arcanhe...



Coming to the Apple App Store very soon. TestFlight build now available on request.



Press Kit with screenshots and video trailer available at



Contact

Mayuraj Deshmukh,

Arcanheim Softworks

