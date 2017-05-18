News By Tag
Population Health Management (PHM) Market - Global Trends and Forecast to 2024
Databridgemarketresearch.com provides new report "Population Health Management (PHM) Market - Global Trends and Forecast to 2024", is expected to reach USD 60.59 billion in 2024
The Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market is segmented on the basis of solution types, deployment, end-user and geography.
By Solution:
· Software
· Services
1. Consulting
2. Implementation
3. Training
4. Post Sales Maintenance
By Deployment:
· Web-based
· Cloud-based
· On Premise
By End-User:
· Healthcare Providers
· Healthcare Payers
· Private Employers
· Government Organizations
Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.
Key Companies of the Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market:
· McKesson Corporation
· ZeOmega Inc.
· Verisk Health Inc.
· Forward Health Group
· Health Catalyst LLC
· Athenahealth, Inc.
· Cerner Corporation
· Medecision
· Xerox Corporation
· Allscripts, Inc.
· Fonemed Haiti SA
· WellCentive, Inc.
· i2i Population Health
· Conifer Health Solutions, LLC
· GE Healthcare
· Health Business Intelligence Corp
· IBM Corporation
· QSI Management, LLC
· i2i Systems, Inc.
· OptumHealth, Inc.
· Healthagen, LLC
Asia Pacific Healthcare IT Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
