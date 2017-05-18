 
News By Tag
* Youtube
* YouTube Data
* YouTube API
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918

How to get access to all of the information on YouTube?

 
 
-----
-----
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Youtube
* YouTube Data
* YouTube API

Industry:
* Computers

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Reports

NEW YORK - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Whether you want to conduct a massive sociological research among YouTube users, or create your own product that works with YouTube, you will need a special key to work with YouTube API.

What is the YouTube Key?

YouTube Key is user's special identifier that gives access to YouTube Data and limits the number of API requests. Each time you request the YouTube API, your key is passed along with the request, and the request gets registered. You're allowed 1 million requests during a 24-hour period, after that the requests get refreshed.


Using the YouTube API allows you to get large quantities of information: likes, dislikes and other kinds of activities that will help you analyze the channel audience, as well as give you the opportunity to create playlists, upload and download videos and perform other actions required to run a channel.


If you're using some plugin that works with YouTube in any way, you will definitely need to get the YouTube API Key to make it work. Without the personal key, the plugin will most likely work with its developer's common key.

How to get the key?

You need to take several simple steps, and you'll get your access to YouTube Data.

1.   1. Start a new project

Go to Google APIs page and press «Project» in the page's upper menu. Press "Create Project" in the window that comes up (it would be the plus icon).
When on the new page, enter the project's name and press "Create". Wait for a few seconds, and you'll get a notification in the upper menu, where you can now select this project.

2    2. Enable YouTube Data API

Select "YouTube Data API" from the list of available APIs, and press "Enable" button in the upper part of the page.

3.   3. Install Credentials and get the key

Click "Credentials" in the left-hand menu, and select "API Key" from the drop-down list.
Copy the key that you've generated.

More: https://elfsight.com/blog/2016/12/how-to-get-youtube-api-....

How to use YouTube API Key

If you're developing a commercial product or software that works with YouTube Data, you have to send your key with each request to YouTube API. In this way YouTube keeps track of the total number of requests, to prevent you from exceeding the limit. One request doesn't necessarily equal one limit point, however, one million a day would be quite enough even for the most popular products. To extend the limit, you can contact Google support. The contact form can be found on the Google API page.

If you're not a developer, but you're using a plugin that works with the data from YouTube (videos, playlists, galleries), you can either leave getting the key to the developer, or get the key and add it to the plugin yourself, depending on your skills level.

Conclusion

Any work that relates to getting a large quantity of information from any web-resource, will require using this resource's API. YouTube is no exception from this rule, Google has provided access to it via the YouTube API key. It is a great opportunity to build your own product that will bring you profit or get the data accumulated by the most popular video hosting over the years, in just a few simple actions.
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Youtube, YouTube Data, YouTube API
Industry:Computers
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Elfsight News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share