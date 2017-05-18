News By Tag
European Adherence: New Report by Ceresana on the Adhesives Market
Where in the past screwing and riveting were very common, nowadays adhesives win over more and more application areas.
Vinyl Bonds Europe
The most important type of adhesives in 2016 were vinyls reporting a volume of 1.1 million tonnes. Vinyls offer a broad range. Polyvinyl acetate (PVAC) adhesives are among the most important types. Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), manufactured from polyvinyl acetate, is also used as an adhesive, e.g. for porous materials, such as paper, cardboard, wood, cork, and leather. Main consumers of vinyl adhesives are the paper, packaging, wood processing, and construction industries that use water borne adhesives or hot melts in particular.
Paper Is still One of the Leaders
The most important sales market for adhesives in 2016 was the sector paper and packaging - 29% of the total European demand were generated in this segment. The construction industry ranked second at a short distance. Its demand for adhesives is increasing considerably. The market report also examines the use of adhesives in the segments wood processing, transportation, shoes and leather, consumer goods as well as other applications.
Solvents Are Increasingly Replaced
Market data on adhesives is also given in detail for the following individual technologies:
The Study in Brief:
Chapter 1 provides a description and analysis of the global adhesives market - including forecasts up to 2024: The development of revenues, demand volumes per application, trade, and production is analyzed for each country. Additionally, the 8 largest countries are examined in detail regarding the adhesive technologies (water borne adhesives, hot melts, solvent borne adhesives, reactive adhesives, other technologies)
Chapter 2 analyzes the several application areas of adhesives extensively:
Chapter 3 examines the demand for the individual adhesive types: vinyls, acrylics, polyurethane (PUR), elastomers, epoxy, and other adhesives.
Chapter 4 offers a useful directory of the 77 most important producers, clearly arranged according to contact details, revenues, profit, product range, production sites, profile summary, and specific information on adhesives. The most important manufacturers include: 3M Europe N.V., Akzo Nobel N.V., Bolton Adhesives, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Dow Europe GmbH, Duslo, a.s., H.B. Fuller Europe GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and tesa SE.
About Ceresana
Ceresana is an internationally leading market research and consulting company for the industry. For 15 years, Ceresana has been supplying several thousand customers from 60 countries with up-to-date market intelligence. Extensive market knowledge creates new prospects for strategic and operational decisions. Ceresana's clients profit from implementation-
