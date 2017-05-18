News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ascensus College Savings Celebrates 529 College Savings Day 2017
Firm Launches Consumer Education Site and New Blog Series to Promote Understanding of 529 Plans
529 College Savings Day is celebrated on May 29 annually and encourages families to re-evaluate how they're saving for post-secondary education and the role that a 529 plan might play in this strategy. Ascensus has recently launched a consumer education site, howtosaveforcollege.com, which shares a very similar mission. The site helps families realize they should save, shows them that they can save, educates on 529 basics, and encourages them to take action.
Ascensus has also launched a new educational blog series, providing families with useful tips on 529 college savings plans from the firm's experts. Blog posts will be published on a monthly basis throughout the 2017 year. Peg Creonte, senior vice president of business development and marketing at Ascensus College Savings, contributed the first post of the series marking the celebration of 529 College Savings Day. She discusses basics about saving in 529 plans and offers tips on how families can find the right plan to help meet their savings goals.
Visit HowToSaveForCollege.com to read Peg's post and for more information on 529 plans.
"We've been servicing the college savings industry for over 15 years, and we recognize the need for accessible and actionable information on 529 plans," states Jeff Howkins, president of Ascensus College Savings. "This 529 College Savings Day, we aim to provide families with the understanding they need to formulate a college savings strategy that's right for them."
About Ascensus
Ascensus is the largest independent retirement and college savings services provider in the United States, helping over 7 million Americans save for the future. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm partners with financial institutions to offer tailored solutions that meet the needs of financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus specializes in recordkeeping, administrative, and program management services, supporting over 47,000 retirement plans, over 4 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts and is home to one of the largest ERISA consulting teams in the country. For more information about Ascensus, visit www.ascensus.com.
Viewcareeropportunitiesatcareers.ascensus.comoronLinkedIn atlinkedin.com/
Before investing in any 529 plan, you should consider whether your or the designated beneficiary's home state offers a 529 plan that provides its taxpayers with state tax and other benefits that are only available through the home state's 529 plan. You also should consult your financial, tax, or other advisor to learn more about how state-based benefits (or any limitations)
Investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other important information such as specific benefits, limitations, rules and guidance are included in a 529 plan's offering statement; read and consider it carefully before investing.
When you invest in a 529 plan you are purchasing municipal securities whose value will vary with market conditions. Investment returns will vary depending upon the performance of the portfolios in the 529 plan you choose. Depending on market conditions, you could lose all or a portion of your money by investing in a 529 plan. Account owners assume all investment risks as well as responsibility for any federal and state tax consequences. Carefully read any disclosure statements and detailed information relative to your investment goals or needs, or consult with a tax advisor for their specific tax applications or consequences.
Contact
Roberta Hess
SVP, Marketing & Communications
***@ascensus.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse